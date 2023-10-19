Mikael Samuelsson: Versatile Forward Clicked with Red Wings

When the NHL resumed play after the cancellation of the 2004-05 season due to a labor dispute, the league was forever changed.

Gone were the free-spending days where teams could load up on high-end talent by outbidding their rivals, because until the 2005-06 season, the NHL did not have a salary cap.

This new NHL, with a salary cap of $39 million created a challenge for the Detroit Red Wings, who had a payroll of over $77.8 million for the 2003-04 season.

Many pundits predicted that without their deep pockets, the Red Wings would tumble from the ranks of the NHL’s elite.

“Coming out of the work stoppage in ’04-’05, we had about an $80 million team, ’04-’05, we were going down to a $39 million salary cap,” said former Red Wings general manager Ken Holland. “We ended up buying out (Darren) McCarty, bought out (Ray) Whitney, bought out (Derian) Hatcher. I said to my people, ‘We have to find some players that can play at $500,000. I want you guys to get to work here and dig up some.’

“Mikael Samuelsson was one of the players actually. We were going to go to Johan Franzen, and Dan Cleary was also a guy that came into Detroit. So (Red Wings director of European scouting) Hakan Andersson told me, ‘Ken, there’s a Swedish guy that had been drafted, I think he was drafted by San Jose, and he’s gone back home, I’ve been watching him play in the Swedish Elite League. I think he can help us.’”