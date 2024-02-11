Michigan State holds off Michigan, 3-2, to win 2024 “Duel in the D”

DET-MSU
By Melanie Soverinsky

After a 3-2 win for the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday Night, the “Iron D” Trophy will return to East Lansing for the first time since the Duel in the D’s debut in 2016. The Spartans topped the Wolverines in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,410 at Little Caesars Arena, the largest in “Duel in the D” history. The win marked the 346th all-time meeting between the two teams in the most-played rivalry in college hockey.

Saturday’s win completed a weekend sweep for the Spartans, who cruised past their arch-rivals, 5-1 in Ann Arbor on Friday night.

“As the sport continues to grow, we have an unbelievable hockey state and to see that turnout and the passion from both fanbases… LCA did an unbelievable job putting it on,” said Michigan State Head Coach Adam Nightingale.  “It was great, the building was loud and there was a ton of energy. Honestly, just thought we did a really good job and they’re a really good team.”

Freshman and Detroit Red Wings prospect Trey Augustine tallied 36 saves alongside Jake Barczewski, who logged 36 for the Wolverines.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere out there,” Augustine said. “Super grateful to get the chance to go out there and compete and obviously the boys did a great job out there in front of me. Just so happy that we got the win.”

The Spartans took the lead with 7:55 to play in the first period. Sophomore Tiernan Shoudy passed the puck to Junior Tanner Kelly, who spun around in front and sent the puck past Barczewski to put the Spartans on the board. Tommi Männistö claimed the secondary assist.

“It definitely helps the confidence, seeing the puck go in the back of the net. But all around tonight, it was just a really good team effort,” Kelly said. “My linemates, they’ve been unbelievable for me, Tommy and (Shoudy). They make playing the game really easy for me and they create a lot.”

Once the second period began, it didn’t take long for Michigan to answer with a power play goal courtesy of Junior Dylan Duke. Duke fired it in front of the net at 3:42.

Just under four minutes later, Michigan State jumped back ahead after Shoudy grabbed a rebound off Senior Nash Neinhuis’s shot and buried it past Barczewski. The Spartans built on their second-period momentum as Kelly faked a shot and found Karsen Dorwart in front to extend Michigan State’s edge to 3-1. Sophomore Isaac Howard picked up the secondary assist.

Just about midway through the third period, Michigan senior Steven Holtz connected with sophomore Rutger McGroarty, who sent a back-door pass to Brindley. Brindley tapped it in to put the Wolverines within one goal.

Michigan nearly tied it up with 30 seconds left in regulation when Duke took a quick shot that bounced off Augustine in front of the net. Brindley and McGroarty fired off a combined three shots in the final seconds of the game, but the Wolverines were unable to hit the net, handing the “Iron D” Trophy back to Michigan State.

“They have better players [this year],” Michigan Head Coach Brandon Naurato said. “Top to bottom, they’re doing a really good job…they’re a rival and they’re a really good team and this league’s really deep. It’s tough to win every night and it’s tough to sweep in this league. Credit to them for what they did.”

Saturday’s win marks the first 20-win season for Michigan State since the 2007-08 season. With the win, the Spartans clinched home ice for the 2024 Big Ten Tournament.

About the “Iron D” Trophy

The "Iron D" Trophy features a forged iron "D" at its center to symbolize the city of Detroit, while the skyline of Hockeytown wraps around the base, including an image of Little Caesars Arena placed at the center. A large cup rests atop the trophy and hockey sticks, a red glass puck, and the logos of Michigan and Michigan State line the sides of the trophy. The trophy was designed and built by Erik and Israel Nordin at their studio, the Detroit Design Center.

”Iron D” Trophy Winners

2024 – Michigan State (3-2)
2023 - Michigan (4-3, overtime)
2022 - Michigan (7-3)
2021 - Did Not Play (Coronavirus Pandemic)
2020 - Michigan (4-1)
2019 - Michigan (5-2)
2018 - Michigan (3-2)
2017 - Michigan (4-4 tie, shootout win)
2016 - Michigan State (3-2, overtime)

