Michigan State holds off Michigan, 3-2, to win 2024 “Duel in the D”

After a 3-2 win for the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday Night, the “Iron D” Trophy will return to East Lansing for the first time since the Duel in the D’s debut in 2016. The Spartans topped the Wolverines in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,410 at Little Caesars Arena, the largest in “Duel in the D” history. The win marked the 346th all-time meeting between the two teams in the most-played rivalry in college hockey.

Saturday’s win completed a weekend sweep for the Spartans, who cruised past their arch-rivals, 5-1 in Ann Arbor on Friday night.

“As the sport continues to grow, we have an unbelievable hockey state and to see that turnout and the passion from both fanbases… LCA did an unbelievable job putting it on,” said Michigan State Head Coach Adam Nightingale. “It was great, the building was loud and there was a ton of energy. Honestly, just thought we did a really good job and they’re a really good team.”

Freshman and Detroit Red Wings prospect Trey Augustine tallied 36 saves alongside Jake Barczewski, who logged 36 for the Wolverines.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere out there,” Augustine said. “Super grateful to get the chance to go out there and compete and obviously the boys did a great job out there in front of me. Just so happy that we got the win.”

The Spartans took the lead with 7:55 to play in the first period. Sophomore Tiernan Shoudy passed the puck to Junior Tanner Kelly, who spun around in front and sent the puck past Barczewski to put the Spartans on the board. Tommi Männistö claimed the secondary assist.