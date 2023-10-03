Michael Hutchison ‘enjoying every day’ of professional tryout with Red Wings

DETROIT – Signing a professional tryout contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 19 was an unexpected opportunity for Michael Hutchinson, but the goalie is approaching this audition with a mindset he has carried throughout his 10-year NHL career.

“For me, it’s just coming here, enjoying every day and not putting expectations on anything,” Hutchinson said after Tuesday’s morning skate at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “Just come here and doing my thing. Whatever happens will happen.”

Hutchinson posted a 2-6-3 record with a 4.29 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in 16 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season after being acquired via trade from the Vegas Golden Knights on March 2.

Originally selected 77th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Hutchinson is 57-61-18 with a 2.93 GAA, .902 SV% and six shutouts in 153 career NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Winnipeg Jets and Blue Jackets.