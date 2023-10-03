News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks

Laura L. Chávez-Wazeerud-Din named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back

RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals

Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon

RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington

Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason

Red Wings trim roster by three

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Michael Hutchison ‘enjoying every day’ of professional tryout with Red Wings

33-year-old veteran goalie hopes to capitalize on preseason opportunity with Detroit

DET_MichaelHutchinson
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Signing a professional tryout contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 19 was an unexpected opportunity for Michael Hutchinson, but the goalie is approaching this audition with a mindset he has carried throughout his 10-year NHL career.

“For me, it’s just coming here, enjoying every day and not putting expectations on anything,” Hutchinson said after Tuesday’s morning skate at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “Just come here and doing my thing. Whatever happens will happen.”

Hutchinson posted a 2-6-3 record with a 4.29 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in 16 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season after being acquired via trade from the Vegas Golden Knights on March 2.

Originally selected 77th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Hutchinson is 57-61-18 with a 2.93 GAA, .902 SV% and six shutouts in 153 career NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Winnipeg Jets and Blue Jackets.

Joe Veleno | Michael Hutchinson| Daniel Sprong

“He stops pucks,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Hutchinson. “He obviously wasn’t with us coming into camp when we put together our plan. And now, he’s into his second action again tonight, which is good. Another opportunity on the road against a little deeper Chicago lineup than we saw the other night.”

Hutchinson said he was golfing in Winnipeg when he received the invitation to report to Traverse City, Mich., for Red Wings Training Camp.    

“Got the phone call Monday (Sept. 18) and had to fly out on Tuesday (Sept. 19),” Hutchinson said. “It was a little bit of a scramble getting home. I had some plans that weekend I had to cancel with my wife, but I thought it would be a fun opportunity.”

While this offseason “didn’t go quite the way” Hutchinson and his agent, Robert Hooper, envisioned, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound goaltender said he must “keep moving forward.”

“I just wanted to get back out on the ice and skating,” Hutchinson said. “You don’t really look at things too much because so much is out of my control. All I can control is how I show up every day, my attitude, work ethic and how I can perform on the ice.”

Hutchinson made his Red Wings preseason debut in Saturday’s 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals in relief of Ville Husso, stopping 12 of 13 shots in 29:05 of ice time.

“At the end of the day, it’s better to be skating than sitting at home on your butt,” Hutchinson said about his professional tryout. “I get to see a great organization. I am coming in with no expectations so I can just enjoy each moment.”