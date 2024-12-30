McLellan settling in as head coach of the Red Wings

DETROIT -- Todd McLellan has had countless interactions with his players since being named the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings last Thursday. And for McLellan, building off-ice relationships with those players is just as important as knowing their on-ice skills and tendencies.
“It’s amazing where [saying good morning] will take you,” McLellan said. “My wife and I are looking for somewhere to live, so, ‘Hey, have you used a real estate agent? Where do you live?’ And all of a sudden, it comes out.
“Andrew Copp was telling me today, ‘When you were here last time, I think you came out and coached my eight-year-old team that I was on.’ I’m going, ‘Holy (explicit), am I ever old.’ So, [former Red Wings assistant coach] Paul MacLean, myself and Babs [former Red Wings head coach Mike Babcock] apparently went out to Plymouth…So that was [Copp] trying to connect with me too, and it’s not always me going there. They find ways to connect. We don’t always have to talk about hockey. We can talk about their families. Seeing their little ones run around is important.”