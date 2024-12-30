McLellan settling in as head coach of the Red Wings

But it naturally takes time to create a level of trust and comfort among all parties involved, especially on the ice. That process continued at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Monday morning during the Red Wings’ second practice under McLellan.

“This is the first time for me personally that [a head coaching change] has happened in season,” Joe Veleno said. “I just really like our energy right now. Guys are feeling really confident here. Although we lost that Toronto game [last Friday], our energy was good and we weren’t moping or getting frustrated on the bench. There were some signs that are leading to some positive things, and I think we just got to keep building. Obviously, it’s one game that we won, but we got to stay in it and be ready for tomorrow.”

The victory Veleno was referring to was Sunday’s 4-2 triumph over the visiting Washington Capitals, which marked McLellan’s first win as Detroit’s new bench boss. McLellan is now one win away from becoming the 24th head coach in NHL history -- and sixth active -- to reach the 600-win milestone, joining Paul Maurice, Lindy Ruff, Peter Laviolette, John Tortorella and Peter DeBoer.

“A lot of experience there,” Copp said about McLellan. “Obviously, coached some really good teams and players. So there’s that, but just how he’s explaining things in video, drawing things up, stopping drills and all that, then kind of getting us to trust ourselves again a little bit instinctively, which is huge. It’s been good so far. It’s been what, four days? We got a long way to go, but hopefully we can continue some of the momentum from last night into tomorrow.”

McLellan hasn’t fully implemented his entire coaching philosophy just yet, a process that also doesn’t happen overnight. But for specific areas like Detroit’s penalty kill, he said new assistant coach Trent Yawney and the entire staff have already started making tweaks.