Lina Hourani-Harajli Named Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

DETROIT -- As a child who had recently immigrated to the United States, Lina Hourani-Harajli remembers how difficult the transition to kindergarten was, having to acclimate to a foreign school system and culture.

She recalled watching her parents struggle to learn the English language, navigate a new country and even stepping in as her mom’s translator.

So in 2000, Hourani-Harajli joined the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS) and began working her way up the organization.

“I still remember those feelings,” Hourani-Harajli said. “For me, why ACCESS is and why I am who I am is because so many of our staff and leadership were those clients. We are individuals who have felt the same exact way so when you call on us, it just comes so naturally. I want to make sure that the path we pave for our families is one that was better for us. This work is definitely very special and meaningful.”

Now the Chief Operating Officer of ACCESS, Hourani-Harajli is committed to helping those whose shoes she walked in not long ago.