Larkin and Raymond honored to participate at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

OTTAWA -- Captain Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond share the ice every day as teammates and friends, but the Detroit Red Wings forwards will be on opposing sides when they represent their home countries at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held at Montreal’s Bell Centre and Boston’s TD Garden from Feb. 12-20.

On Wednesday, the NHL unveiled the full 23-man rosters for the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland teams that will compete in the round-robin tournament. Each team will battle against each other, with the top two advancing to a championship game.

Larkin will play for the United States, and Raymond for Sweden.

“Very happy for [Larkin and Raymond], very well-earned,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said after Thursday’s morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre. “I think both are going to play significant roles for their federations, but [I] also have a little empathy for the guys that didn’t make it. We have a handful of guys in that room that would be right on that bubble, so it’s a good moment for those guys, for sure.”