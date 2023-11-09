News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to set early tone on Thursday, hosting Canadiens for first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena

RECAP: Red Wings can’t overcome early deficit, costly second period in 5-3 loss at Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Rangers on Tuesday, looking to continue the club’s best start since 2014-15

Red Wings excited for 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden

RECAP: Red Wings 'just kept at it,' rally to beat Bruins, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Red Wings, Chevrolet bring and share smiles at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

RECAP: Red Wings blanked by Panthers, 2-0

Niklas Kronwall: A Study in Loyalty, Perseverance, Toughness & Talent

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice Thursday against Panthers

Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit falls behind early in 4-1 loss at Boston

PREVIEW: Red Wings expect tough challenge Saturday at Bruins

Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings

DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 

Kostin brings light-hearted persona and provides depth for Red Wings

Russian forward making a positive impact on and off the ice in first season with Detroit

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Klim Kostin is more than just a tough, physical presence for the Detroit Red Wings. In fact, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound forward provides comedic relief in Detroit’s dressing room.

“If I have a time to make some jokes, I’ll do it,” Kostin said Wednesday. “I just love to see the boys smiling and in a good mood.”

Kostin’s ability to keep things light on and off the ice is not going unnoticed.

“He’s a big strong guy who can really lay the body,” Joe Veleno said about Kostin on Wednesday. “We all get fired up when we see him doing that on the ice. But he’s a great kid off the ice too. A little bit more on the quiet side but coming over to North America, I get that it can be hard sometimes with the language barrier. But once you talk to him, he’s fun to be around.”

Kostin said playing physical is part of his overall game.

“My cousin was a professional boxer a long time ago,” Kostin said. “He was really good. I trained with him during the summers, but we didn’t really focus on boxing. More on working out because boxers have really good stamina.”

Originally selected 31st overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Kostin has played 103 NHL games with the Blues and Edmonton Oilers, as well as 207 American Hockey League contests for the San Antonio Rampage and Bakersfield Condors, since the 2019-20 season. Additionally, Kostin spent the 2020-21 campaign with Avangard Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Penza, Russia, native signed a two-year contract with Detroit after being traded from Edmonton this offseason.

According to Kostin, his professional hockey career was kickstarted by his father, Sergei.

“My dad was a goalie for about 12 years, so he brought me into hockey,” Kostin said. “He always wanted me to be a professional player.”

Kostin recorded his first point with the Red Wings in the third period of Tuesday’s 5-3 loss at the New York Rangers, scoring his first goal of the season just 20 seconds after Michael Rasmussen found the back of the net. It marked the fastest pair of goals scored by Detroit this season.

DET@NYR: Kostin scores goal against Rangers

“Probably now less pressure on myself,” Kostin said of his third-period goal. “I feel alive again. I hope we can play better (Thursday) and get a big two points. We really need it. We have been up and down, so we need to find our game and stick together.”

As Kostin continues to navigate his first campaign in Detroit, the young forward strives to improve the finer details of his offensive game.

“We have to grind and bring the puck to the net,” Kostin said. “Need to work down low and spend more time on offense. I’m trying to work on my skill and tactics.”