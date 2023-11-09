Kostin brings light-hearted persona and provides depth for Red Wings

DETROIT – Klim Kostin is more than just a tough, physical presence for the Detroit Red Wings. In fact, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound forward provides comedic relief in Detroit’s dressing room.

“If I have a time to make some jokes, I’ll do it,” Kostin said Wednesday. “I just love to see the boys smiling and in a good mood.”

Kostin’s ability to keep things light on and off the ice is not going unnoticed.

“He’s a big strong guy who can really lay the body,” Joe Veleno said about Kostin on Wednesday. “We all get fired up when we see him doing that on the ice. But he’s a great kid off the ice too. A little bit more on the quiet side but coming over to North America, I get that it can be hard sometimes with the language barrier. But once you talk to him, he’s fun to be around.”

Kostin said playing physical is part of his overall game.