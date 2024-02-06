Kenneth Donaldson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

BUF is now involved with Wayne State University’s School of Medicine, aviation programs, a blue-collar training program in partnership with the Ford Fund, financial literacy programs with the Federal Reserve and many more including photography, figure skating and chess.

“We call it our four Es: exposure, experience, education and empower,” Donaldson said. “We start off with creating programs to expose the youth to career opportunities that they don’t even know exist and then we give them education and experience and empower them to go forward and be successful in life. We believe that every youth has greatness in them; our job is to help them discover it.”

Donaldson is the first 2024 honoree of the Game Changers series, which celebrates community members making a profound difference for youth in Detroit. In partnership with Comerica Bank, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers will recognize one Game Changers honoree per week during select months throughout the year to receive a $1,000 grant dedicated to the charity of their choice.

“We're honored to recognize Kenneth Donaldson as a Game Changers award recipient for his continued work to empower children in Michigan,” Kevin Brown, director of community impact at Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said. “Similar to our organization’s impact mission, Kenneth and Black United Fund of Michigan are delivering access and opportunities that inspire kids to dream big every day in communities across the state.”

Donaldson said after many years with BUF, he saw a lot of successful stories in which companies were giving seed money directly to nonprofits. That’s when he decided the organization needed a clear path for the future.

Looking at the success of his own three children and growing up in Detroit, he wanted to ensure metro Detroit kids who may be in difficult environments had access to programs they may not otherwise consider.