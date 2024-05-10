Katherine Lee named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Vice Chair of the Council of Asian Pacific Americans celebrated for giving back to community

DET_ 2024 Game Changers AAPI Heritage_Showcase-LEE
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Katherine Lee grew up working in her family’s Chinese restaurant in Detroit, which helped her build a foundation of knowledge that she has used to enjoy a successful entrepreneurial career since graduating from Wayne State University in 1975.

Lee said she navigates life with a business mindset, but her decisions are never driven by profitability.

“When I look at a project, I don’t decide to do it based on how much money I am going to make,” Lee said. “I tend to ask myself, how much fun will I have? If I think I’m going to have fun with it, money will come. That’s my motto in life. Everything that I do and all the different businesses that I have been involved in, I really have fun doing it. When you have fun doing something, you will put in all your effort.”

Lee puts as much effort into her career as she does her community work, which includes serving as the Vice Chair of the Council of Asian Pacific Americans (CAPA). Established in February 2001 and headquartered in Sterling Heights, Mich., CAPA unites Asian Pacific Americans and the community at large through culture and education.

“If we understand each other, we will work in harmony,” Lee said. “I balance my career with a strong devotion to making a difference in the community.”

The Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers Game Changers program, presented by Comerica Bank, recognizes community members who are committed to making a positive change. Lee is the first of four honorees in this month’s Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month series.

"As we celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month across our organization, we're honored to share the stories of four incredible Game Changers like Katherine Lee for their impact on countless lives locally and abroad," Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Director of Community Impact Kevin Brown said. "A successful entrepreneur and community leader, Katherine's lifelong commitment to serving others has been heralded as a resounding characteristic of her impact."

An advocate for Asian Pacific Americans, Lee said helping CAPA carry out its mission and promote solidarity is very enriching.

“I fell in love with CAPA because I believe in its mission,” Lee said. “CAPA unites Asian Pacific Americans with culture, education and community service. I really was so moved by all the different things that were happening in the community. I told myself that I wanted to promote a positive image of Asian Pacific Americans.”

Lee’s passion for giving back to the community has earned her several awards over the years, including being named one of the most influential Asians in Michigan by Corp! Magazine in 2005 and a Diversity Champion by the Race Relations & Diversity Task Force in 2007.

And while Lee takes pride in being recognized as an AAPI Game Changers honoree, she doesn’t want the focus of the award to solely be on her accomplishments.

“I am just one of many volunteers who put in their time and effort for the community,” Lee said. “The most important thing is that I want our community at large to work together. We have such a diverse culture in Michigan. It would be so wonderful if we could all work together for the betterment of Michigan.”

To learn more about how to support CAPA, click here.

News Feed

Grand Rapids Griffins talk developmental journeys, experiences of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

Red Wings to select 15th overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Perron provides vocal, veteran presence to Red Wings throughout 2023-24 season

Red Wings sign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to three-year, entry-level contract

Kane values post-surgery stint with Red Wings during 2023-24 season

Lalonde wants Red Wings to learn from lessons of 2023-24 season  

Red Wings sign defenseman Andrew Gibson to three-year entry-level contract

Ahmad Chebbani named final 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Marco Kasper making strides, learning to be a complete player in AHL

Yzerman sees growth in Seider, Raymond over 2023-24 season

Yzerman reflects on Red Wings’ 2023-24 season, looks ahead to offseason

Ali Sayed named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers recipient

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign defenseman Shai Buium to three-year entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings' playoff hopes dashed despite 5-4 shootout win in Montreal

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue playoff race in Tuesday’s 2023-24 regular-season finale in Montreal

RECAP: Red Wings’ 5-4 comeback OT victory against Canadiens the result of belief, resiliency

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to keep playoff hopes alive Monday against visiting Canadiens

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

RECAP: Larkin's OT power-play winner helps Red Wings beat Maple Leafs, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude important two-game road swing Saturday against Maple Leafs

Dr. Haifa Fakhouri named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Despite 6-5 OT loss, Red Wings show plenty of fight in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins continue chase for Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot on Thursday

NOTEBOOK: Copp, Rasmussen both unavailable for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh 

Final three games of Red Wings regular season to be simulcast on TV20 in Detroit

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings fall out of Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot with 2-1 loss to Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals for high-stakes clash on Tuesday 

Red Wings eyeing standings but remain focused on themselves as regular season winds down

Red Wings loan Ville Husso to Grand Rapids for conditioning

RECAP: Strong start leads Red Wings to critical 3-1 victory over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings clash with Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings miss chance to gain ground in wild-card race, drop 4-3 decision to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host NHL-leading Rangers for Tigers Night on Friday

Lina Hourani-Harajli Named Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings honored to host Special Olympics Michigan athletes for practice, hockey skills clinic

RECAP: ‘Happy flight’ home after Red Wings finish season-long five-game road trip with 4-2 win over Lightning

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up season-long five-game road trip on Monday against Lightning

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings take point in 3-2 shootout loss at Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Panthers for Saturday afternoon clash

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings Partner with Detroit Vs. Everybody in Local Designer Series

Charity Dean Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Carolina, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season series with Hurricanes in Carolina on Thursday

Red Wings believe mental toughness, high effort level will be keys to success down the stretch  

RECAP: Red Wings earn point but fall to Capitals in overtime, 4-3, amid playoff-like atmosphere 