Kasper learning on the fly, finding his role with Red Wings

“You always want to score,” Kasper said. “We’re always trying to. We haven’t gotten the results maybe as we want, so we’re just trying to work hard every day in games and practices. I think that’s what the focus has to be on. If you don’t score, just make the right things. Do the stuff you can, so you can help the team win.”

Working hard to establish himself in the NHL, Kasper knows there are lessons to be learned from every experience on and off the ice. That’s why every little bit of feedback and advice helps the former No. 8 overall pick from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

“All of the staff and players have been around for some time, so it’s really good if I watch video after games and they show me what I can do better,” Kasper said. “Even on the ice, just working on small details.”

Add in his strong two-way game, speed and high compete level, and Kasper has everything he needs to keep developing on an upward trajectory.

“I’m just trying to do my best whenever I get out there,” Kasper said. “If it’s about playing the PK or just 5-on-5, just doing my best every day and in practice as well.”

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Kasper is learning on the fly, which means the ups and downs of a young player are just part of the growth process.