Kasper learning on the fly, finding his role with Red Wings

23-year-old forward trying to ‘get better every day’

110224-AMF-2477
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

PITTSBURGH -- Marco Kasper has played in every game with the Detroit Red Wings since he was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions on Oct. 18, and the 20-year-old forward wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

“It’s really cool to be up here, get playing time and play in the NHL with all of these guys,” Kasper said after Wednesday’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. “As a team, we try to work and get better every day. We’ve had some good games where [we] maybe haven’t gotten the result, but we’re working every day, and I think that’s the biggest thing. We just get better every day.”

Kasper has recorded one assist with a plus-two rating in 11 games this season, and is averaging 15:12 of ice time in addition to being deployed on both special teams units. The left-shot forward is confident the offense will come for both him and the Red Wings if they stay committed to playing the right way.

Marco Kasper, Derek Lalonde Morning Skate Media Availability vs. PIT | Nov. 13, 2024

“You always want to score,” Kasper said. “We’re always trying to. We haven’t gotten the results maybe as we want, so we’re just trying to work hard every day in games and practices. I think that’s what the focus has to be on. If you don’t score, just make the right things. Do the stuff you can, so you can help the team win.”

Working hard to establish himself in the NHL, Kasper knows there are lessons to be learned from every experience on and off the ice. That’s why every little bit of feedback and advice helps the former No. 8 overall pick from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

“All of the staff and players have been around for some time, so it’s really good if I watch video after games and they show me what I can do better,” Kasper said. “Even on the ice, just working on small details.”

Add in his strong two-way game, speed and high compete level, and Kasper has everything he needs to keep developing on an upward trajectory.

“I’m just trying to do my best whenever I get out there,” Kasper said. “If it’s about playing the PK or just 5-on-5, just doing my best every day and in practice as well.”

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Kasper is learning on the fly, which means the ups and downs of a young player are just part of the growth process.

“He’s helping the group right now, but you still have to develop him,” Lalonde said about Kasper. “And you can just see structure---his fingerprints, as well as he played, was all over the second goal against [on Saturday], which was a backbreaker for us. He gave up six chances all game, and that was a glaring one, but I think that’s just growth.”

Lalonde continued, saying he believes the 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward has a bright future because he’s naturally motivated to improve.

“What I like about a player like that is his willingness to get better,” Lalonde said. “After every game, he wants more information. He’s seeking more, he’s seeking touches. There’s a reason he keeps going like this (motions upward). He’s going to be a very good player in this league.”

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings will travel to California ‘with a smile’ after defeating Penguins in overtime, 3-2 

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: With bags packed, Red Wings start four-game road trip on Wednesday against Penguins

Red Wings to celebrate Pavel Datsyuk’s Hockey Hall of Fame Induction prior to game on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Little Caesars Arena

RECAP: Red Wings shut out for first time this season in 4-0 loss to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Rangers for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Comerica, on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings fall in Toronto, 3-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up two-game road trip on Friday against Maple Leafs

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

Red Wings focused on getting necessary reps, rest amid busy schedule 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘put good foot forward’ with 4-1 victory over Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Red Wings meet Blackhawks in Chicago on Wednesday

Red Wings trying to maximize practice time amid daily grind of season

RECAP: Larkin, Talbot help Red Wings put on 'good performance at home' to defeat Sabres, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Sabres for Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday

Ten games into 2024-25 season, Red Wings recognize improvement areas and importance of building confidence

RECAP: Early deficit costs Red Wings in 6-2 loss to Jets  

Johansson adjusting his game to NHL

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Jets to meet at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday

Red Wings acquire third-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft from Utah Hockey Club in exchange for Olli Määttä 

Penalty kill a point of emphasis during Red Wings’ practice on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Oilers in overtime, 3-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Oilers on Sunday to wrap up weekend back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings battle back but come up short in Buffalo, 5-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off weekend back-to-back set, beginning in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings ‘stuck together and didn’t quit’ to beat Devils, 5-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to battle Devils for Star Wars Night on Thursday

RECAP: Lyon shines again as Red Wings earn ‘greasy and gutty’ 1-0 shutout road win against Islanders

Updates to the 2024-2025 NHL Regular-Season Schedule

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish early-season two-game road trip on Tuesday against Islanders

Working on details, maintaining growth mindset important for Red Wings early on this season

RECAP: ‘It took everyone’ in Red Wings’ 5-2 road win against Predators

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Predators for Saturday matinee

RECAP: Special teams the difference in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Rangers

Kasper on latest opportunity with Red Wings: ‘I’m looking forward to it and will try to give my best’

Red Wings recall Marco Kasper from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice for rematch against Rangers on Thursday

Red Wings striving for more consistency, energy to help power play improve

Dr. Jorge Chinea Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Kane feeling healthy, motivated as Red Wings push forward into 2024-25 season

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Rangers, 4-1

JoAnn Chávez Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from grand rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for road battle against Rangers on Monday

RECAP: Talbot 'had a lot of work and made some incredible saves' in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Predators

PREVIEW: Johansson set for NHL debut when Red Wings face Predators on Saturday

Red Wings recall Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings look to move forward after falling to Penguins on Opening Night, 6-3

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids