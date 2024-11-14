Kasper learning on the fly, finding his role with Red Wings

PITTSBURGH -- Marco Kasper has played in every game with the Detroit Red Wings since he was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions on Oct. 18, and the 20-year-old forward wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
“It’s really cool to be up here, get playing time and play in the NHL with all of these guys,” Kasper said after Wednesday’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. “As a team, we try to work and get better every day. We’ve had some good games where [we] maybe haven’t gotten the result, but we’re working every day, and I think that’s the biggest thing. We just get better every day.”
Kasper has recorded one assist with a plus-two rating in 11 games this season, and is averaging 15:12 of ice time in addition to being deployed on both special teams units. The left-shot forward is confident the offense will come for both him and the Red Wings if they stay committed to playing the right way.