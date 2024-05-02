Kane values post-surgery stint with Red Wings during 2023-24 season

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane didn’t make his Detroit Red Wings debut until Dec. 7, but the veteran forward believes donning the Winged Wheel during the 2023-24 season was an unforgettable experience.
“I have nothing but positive things to say about the organization,” Kane said during his end-of-season media availability on April 18. “Obviously, the opportunity from Steve (Yzerman) and Newsy (Derek Lalonde) to give me the chance to come and play. Situations I was put in I feel like I got a lot of opportunities to play in the top six, power play and play with some great players. It was fun to be around the group, be a Wing and in this organization. I’ll definitely have some memories that will last me a lifetime.”
After undergoing hip resurfacing surgery on June 1, Kane signed a one-year deal with Detroit on Nov. 28 and went on to collect 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 50 games this season.