Kane values post-surgery stint with Red Wings during 2023-24 season

“Patrick was great, wasn’t he?” Yzerman said on April 19. “Like a wizard with the puck – his skill, his sense, his calmness in high-pressure situations and in the danger areas. He was great for our team as a playmaker, good for our power play. Being a creative winger really filled a void for us and I think he brought a lot of swagger to the team in his own way.”

Kane’s familiarity with Alex DeBrincat, his close friend and former Chicago Blackhawks teammate from 2017-22, was one of the factors that drew him to Detroit. And while Kane didn’t join the Red Wings until late November, he sees a bright future ahead for the club.

“Coming into this year my decision was based on playing on a good team, a team where I thought I fit in well,” Kane said. “Obviously, there was comfort playing with Alex again. It’s something I was looking forward to and really enjoyed that as well. But as the season goes on, you realize there’s a lot of good players to play with. I was put in a good situation to succeed. I played a lot of minutes and played with some good players.”

Kane has admitted he didn’t feel like his normal self last season, which he split between the Blackhawks and New York Rangers, because of lingering hip pain. Now, Kane said he feels back to 100 percent health.