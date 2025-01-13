Kane Named NHL ‘Third Star’ of the Week presented by GEICO

NEW YORK (Jan. 13, 2025) – Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal and Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 12.

THIRD STAR – PATRICK KANE, RW, DETROIT RED WINGS

Kane produced 2-4—6 in three appearances to lift the Red Wings (20-18-4, 44 points) to a perfect week – and their seventh straight win dating to Dec. 29 – as they moved within two points of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. He notched his 13th career overtime goal (and 79th career game-winning goal) in a 3-2 triumph against the Ottawa Senators Jan. 7. Kane then collected a trio of helpers – his 22nd career three-assist performance and first since March 12, 2022 at OTT (w/ CHI) – in a 5-3 win versus his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks, Jan. 10. He closed the week with 1-1—2, his ninth multi-point outing of 2024-25, in a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken Jan. 12. The 36-year-old Kane – voted one of the “100 Greatest NHL Players” during the League’s Centennial celebration – has registered 10-17—27 through 37 total contests this season, with nearly half of those points coming during a seven-game streak that aligns with Detroit’s current unblemished run (Dec. 29 – Jan. 12: 5-8—13).