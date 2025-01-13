Kane Named NHL ‘Third Star’ of the Week presented by GEICO

DET-Kane
By NHL.com/@PR_NHL

NEW YORK (Jan. 13, 2025) – Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal and Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 12.

THIRD STAR – PATRICK KANE, RW, DETROIT RED WINGS

Kane produced 2-4—6 in three appearances to lift the Red Wings (20-18-4, 44 points) to a perfect week – and their seventh straight win dating to Dec. 29 – as they moved within two points of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. He notched his 13th career overtime goal (and 79th career game-winning goal) in a 3-2 triumph against the Ottawa Senators Jan. 7. Kane then collected a trio of helpers – his 22nd career three-assist performance and first since March 12, 2022 at OTT (w/ CHI) – in a 5-3 win versus his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks, Jan. 10. He closed the week with 1-1—2, his ninth multi-point outing of 2024-25, in a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken Jan. 12. The 36-year-old Kane – voted one of the “100 Greatest NHL Players” during the League’s Centennial celebration – has registered 10-17—27 through 37 total contests this season, with nearly half of those points coming during a seven-game streak that aligns with Detroit’s current unblemished run (Dec. 29 – Jan. 12: 5-8—13).

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings ‘feeling pretty good,’ season-high winning streak hits seven after 6-2 victory over Kraken

PREVIEW: Red Wings take season-high winning streak into Sunday’s matchup vs. Kraken

RECAP: Red Wings top Blackhawks, 5-3, for sixth straight victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to keep season-high winning streak going, host Blackhawks on Friday

McLellan sends out heartfelt thoughts to people affected by Los Angeles wildfires

RECAP: Red Wings get ‘two great points’ with 3-2 overtime victory over Senators

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

PREVIEW: Seeking fifth consecutive victory, Red Wings entertain Senators on Tuesday 

Upcoming four-game homestand offers plenty of opportunity for Red Wings, who want to build off successful two-game road trip

RECAP: Special teams at forefront for Red Wings in ‘big win’ at Jets, 4-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings expecting, embracing tough road test in Winnipeg on Saturday

RECAP: Resiliency, regaining momentum instrumental in Red Wings’ 5-4 road victory over Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings open two-game road trip with battle against Blue Jackets on Thursday

McLellan ‘wouldn’t put any type of ceiling’ on Seider

RECAP: Red Wings will carry ‘a good feeling’ into the New Year after outlasting Penguins, 4-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Penguins meet for New Year’s Eve clash at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday

Red Wings sign Ondřej Becher to three-year, entry-level contract

McLellan settling in as head coach of the Red Wings

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue four-game homestand with matchup against Capitals on Sunday

RECAP: McLellan’s debut behind Red Wings’ bench spoiled in 5-2 loss to Maple Leafs

‘He’ll have the ability to take us to another level here’: Yzerman talks hiring McLellan as head coach, changes behind Red Wings’ bench 

PREVIEW: McLellan set for debut as Red Wings’ head coach on Friday night against Maple Leafs

Red Wings name Todd McLellan Head Coach

Red Wings assign William Lagesson and William Wallinder to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings plan to use NHL’s holiday break as a reset after being shut out by Blues, 4-0

Red Wings recall William Wallinder from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: With NHL’s holiday break on the horizon, Red Wings welcome Blues on Monday 

RECAP: Red Wings score first, but drop 5-1 decision at Canadiens

PREVIEW: Embracing quick turnaround, Detroit looks to bounce back in Montreal on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings can't hold third-period lead in 4-3 loss to Canadiens 

Red Wings recall William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Canadiens kick off home-and-home back-to-back set in Detroit on Friday

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane nets go-ahead goal as Red Wings down Flyers, 6-4, for second straight win on home ice

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for showdown with Flyers on Wednesday

‘It’s great to do this’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer use annual Hometown Holiday Assist to give back to local youth

Red Wings look to carry momentum from weekend into next two practice days

Red Wings assign Jack Campbell to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Petry scores twice to help Red Wings earn 'huge win' over Maple Leafs, 4-2

PREVIEW: Motivated to defend home ice, Detroit faces Toronto on Saturday

Red Wings recall Jack Campbell from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Talbot makes 32 saves for Detroit in 4-1 loss to Philadelphia

PREVIEW: Going for second straight road win, Red Wings face Flyers on Thursday

As Red Wings prepare for Flyers, Talbot and Lyon return to practice on Wednesday

Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Cossa's NHL debut part of Red Wings' 'massive' 6-5 shootout win over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Buffalo for Atlantic Division clash on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings take 2-1 loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against visiting Avalanche on Saturday

Larkin and Raymond honored to participate at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off