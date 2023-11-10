Jonathan Ericsson: Last Player Selected in 2002 NHL Draft, “Big E”

Since its inception in 1963, the NHL Entry Draft has had as little as three rounds to as many as 25 rounds.

From 1995 - 2004, the Entry Draft had nine rounds. In that period, the Detroit Red Wings drafted “Mr. Irrelevant” - the last overall pick in the draft - three times.

One of those picks was Swedish defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, a converted center who played defense for less than a year when Detroit drafted him.

“My dad was the junior under-20 coach for the team I was on,” Ericsson said. “I was 17 at the time, I was about to turn 18.My dad asked me the night before we had a game, he said, ‘there’s a few D-men sick so would you be okay to play D tomorrow?’ I said, ‘Sure, I’ll play D.’

“That game was against our rivals, probably the closest big city next to us that’s only 30 minutes away. It’s always a rivalry between us so there’s always kind of hate in the games. I played D and Hakan Andersson was at that game. He was actually there to watch a player on the other team, he told me after.”

Andersson, the Red Wings director of European scouting, was at the game to scout a player on the other team, but he liked what he saw in Ericsson’s game and contacted his father. He told the elder Ericsson he was going to come back and scout his son, but Andersson stressed he liked him as defenseman.

When Ericsson’s father told him about his conversation with Andersson, Ericsson was surprised. He didn’t even know what a scout was and suddenly out of nowhere, a scout was interested in him as a defenseman.

With Andersson coming back to watch Ericsson, his father gave him the choice of remaining at center or switching to defense.

“I don’t think I even thought about it. I was like, ‘then I want to play D,’” Ericsson said. “I wasn’t a big scorer playing center, I was always taking the defensive side first, I was never scoring a lot of points.”

During the 2002 Draft, Andersson took a calculated risk of not using a high draft pick on Ericsson because he was banking on teams not being aware of the tall, lanky defenseman.

“It was a league that nobody scouted, a lower-level league,” Andersson said. “So I scouted him. I realized that I wanted to draft him based on four or five games. I said, ‘this is a player for us to draft.’ Then I went back another three games just to see if there was any other scout at the games. I would on purpose sit in the car outside in the parking lot, game starts at 7. I would go in at 7:03, sneak in and look up in the stands because he was playing in a junior league. There was maybe 50 people there.

“So when I came to the draft, I said to Jim (Nill), ‘I like him on the list in the third-round range, but I’m willing to take a gamble that nobody knows about him and we can take him with the last pick.’ He said, ‘Good, we’ll do that.’”

Welcome to Detroit, Mr. Irrelevant.