Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

DETROIT – Jonatan Berggren will look different in more ways than one this season.

Berggren is set to wear a new jersey number, switching from No. 52 to 48, and the Swedish forward said he is an improved skater after prioritizing strength and speed throughout his offseason training.

But the change that might have the greatest impact on Berggren in the 2023-24 campaign is his mindset.

“Last year, I was trying to pass more than shoot,” Berggren said Monday. “This summer, I worked on my shot. I feel like this season, I want to be more of a threat. Maybe a little bit selfish in some areas and shoot more.”