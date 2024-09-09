Johansson’s game, confidence continue growing 

DETROIT -- Anton Johansson gained confidence and saw growth in his game during the 2023-24 season. Now, after taking those developmental steps forward, the Detroit Red Wings defenseman prospect is aiming to sharpen even more of his skills this season.

Selected by Detroit with the 105th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Johansson recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) in 46 regular-season games and four points (two goals, two assists) in seven postseason contests with Leksands IF in the Swedish Hockey League last season.

The 6-foot-4, 172-pound blueliner also played for Sweden at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, finishing with a plus-1 rating in seven games to help his native country win the silver medal.