Johansson’s game, confidence continue growing 

Red Wings defenseman prospect wants to play bigger role in SHL this season

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Anton Johansson gained confidence and saw growth in his game during the 2023-24 season. Now, after taking those developmental steps forward, the Detroit Red Wings defenseman prospect is aiming to sharpen even more of his skills this season.

Selected by Detroit with the 105th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Johansson recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) in 46 regular-season games and four points (two goals, two assists) in seven postseason contests with Leksands IF in the Swedish Hockey League last season.

The 6-foot-4, 172-pound blueliner also played for Sweden at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, finishing with a plus-1 rating in seven games to help his native country win the silver medal.

“He’s got a nice path,” Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary said about Johansson during the Red Wings’ 2024 Development Camp in July. “He’s a driven, competitive kid.”

Johansson said he was pleased with the progress he made on the defensive end of the ice last season.

“I did a good job in the playoffs, so I’m still going to work on that,” Johansson said. “And try to keep up my offense.”

According to Johansson, facing tough competition in the SHL will help him continue to evolve as a young defenseman.

“I love playing in the SHL,” the 20-year-old said. “It’s a big league, big guys.”

Cleary said he believes Johansson will benefit from taking a bigger role with Leksands IF in 2024-25.

“He’s passionate,” Cleary said. “I think he’s going to play a top-six role, get some power-play time. That’s what his goal is.”

