Johansson excited for future while living in the moment with Griffins 

Red Wings’ 60th overall pick in 2019 NHL Entry Draft savoring 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs experience

53734766357_8bf74f9f73_o
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

GRAND RAPIDS -- Albert Johansson can’t help but think about the future, as the 23-year-old defenseman prospect is aiming to push for a spot on the Detroit Red Wings’ 2024-25 Opening Night roster this fall.

But Johansson knows right now, it’s important to stay in the present with the Grand Rapids Griffins during their 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs run.  

“We’re in the playoffs here, so that’s where my focus is right now,” Johansson told DetroitRedWings.com on May 18. “But of course, when we’re done with this season, I want to go home, work hard and get stronger. I will try to return in as good of shape as possible to fight for a spot (with the Red Wings) next season.”

Johansson, who was selected by the Red Wings with the 60th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, finished his 2023-24 regular season with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) and a plus-7 rating in 66 AHL games. The young Swedish blueliner said he’s taken strides on and off the ice since making his North American debut with the Griffins in their 2022-23 season opener.

“Coming into this year, I knew the league and the team,” Johansson said. “We had a new coaching staff, but I think I’ve taken steps from last year. I know how to live over here now too, really just learning everything outside of the rink. That makes it easier to just focus on the hockey and try to be better every day.”

First-year head coach Dan Watson said Johansson has been a dependable player for Grand Rapids this season.

“Extremely consistent,” Watson said about the former second-round pick. “You have to watch him a lot to appreciate him. As a coach, he’s a guy that you trust to put out there in any type of situation.”

Johansson has two assists in six postseason games with the Griffins, who are currently in a 1-1 series tie with the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL Central Division Final. Grand Rapids is set to host Milwaukee for Game 3 in the best-of-five series at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday night.

Johansson said he’s embracing the challenge of the playoff grind.

“It’s the same mindset, but every game gets more intense and physical because you’re playing the other team so much,” Johansson said about navigating his first Calder Cup Playoffs experience.

As a young player trying to reach the NHL, Johansson said learning from veterans in Grand Rapids’ dressing room has been one of his biggest priorities in his second AHL campaign.

“They are very important for us young guys in this league,” Johansson said about his veteran teammates. “It’s not easy, so they’ve made a big impact on us. Things like how to prepare for practice and games, how to be a good pro. I’m glad all those guys are helping us.”

News Feed

Wilmar Suan celebrated as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Edvinsson extra motivated following stretch-run experience with Red Wings in 2023-24

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson thriving in 2024 WHL Playoffs 

Husso seeks return to form with Red Wings after injury-shortened 2023-24 season

Katherine Lee named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Grand Rapids Griffins talk developmental journeys, experiences of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

Red Wings to select 15th overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Perron provides vocal, veteran presence to Red Wings throughout 2023-24 season

Red Wings sign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to three-year, entry-level contract

Kane values post-surgery stint with Red Wings during 2023-24 season

Lalonde wants Red Wings to learn from lessons of 2023-24 season  

Red Wings sign defenseman Andrew Gibson to three-year entry-level contract

Ahmad Chebbani named final 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Marco Kasper making strides, learning to be a complete player in AHL

Yzerman sees growth in Seider, Raymond over 2023-24 season

Yzerman reflects on Red Wings’ 2023-24 season, looks ahead to offseason

Ali Sayed named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers recipient

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign defenseman Shai Buium to three-year entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings' playoff hopes dashed despite 5-4 shootout win in Montreal

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue playoff race in Tuesday’s 2023-24 regular-season finale in Montreal

RECAP: Red Wings’ 5-4 comeback OT victory against Canadiens the result of belief, resiliency

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to keep playoff hopes alive Monday against visiting Canadiens

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

RECAP: Larkin's OT power-play winner helps Red Wings beat Maple Leafs, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude important two-game road swing Saturday against Maple Leafs

Dr. Haifa Fakhouri named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Despite 6-5 OT loss, Red Wings show plenty of fight in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins continue chase for Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot on Thursday

NOTEBOOK: Copp, Rasmussen both unavailable for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh 

Final three games of Red Wings regular season to be simulcast on TV20 in Detroit

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings fall out of Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot with 2-1 loss to Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals for high-stakes clash on Tuesday 

Red Wings eyeing standings but remain focused on themselves as regular season winds down

Red Wings loan Ville Husso to Grand Rapids for conditioning

RECAP: Strong start leads Red Wings to critical 3-1 victory over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings clash with Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings miss chance to gain ground in wild-card race, drop 4-3 decision to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host NHL-leading Rangers for Tigers Night on Friday

Lina Hourani-Harajli Named Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings honored to host Special Olympics Michigan athletes for practice, hockey skills clinic

RECAP: ‘Happy flight’ home after Red Wings finish season-long five-game road trip with 4-2 win over Lightning

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up season-long five-game road trip on Monday against Lightning

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings take point in 3-2 shootout loss at Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Panthers for Saturday afternoon clash

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings Partner with Detroit Vs. Everybody in Local Designer Series