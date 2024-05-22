Johansson excited for future while living in the moment with Griffins 

GRAND RAPIDS -- Albert Johansson can’t help but think about the future, as the 23-year-old defenseman prospect is aiming to push for a spot on the Detroit Red Wings’ 2024-25 Opening Night roster this fall.
But Johansson knows right now, it’s important to stay in the present with the Grand Rapids Griffins during their 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs run.
“We’re in the playoffs here, so that’s where my focus is right now,” Johansson told DetroitRedWings.com on May 18. “But of course, when we’re done with this season, I want to go home, work hard and get stronger. I will try to return in as good of shape as possible to fight for a spot (with the Red Wings) next season.”