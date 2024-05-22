Johansson excited for future while living in the moment with Griffins 

Johansson, who was selected by the Red Wings with the 60th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, finished his 2023-24 regular season with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) and a plus-7 rating in 66 AHL games. The young Swedish blueliner said he’s taken strides on and off the ice since making his North American debut with the Griffins in their 2022-23 season opener.

“Coming into this year, I knew the league and the team,” Johansson said. “We had a new coaching staff, but I think I’ve taken steps from last year. I know how to live over here now too, really just learning everything outside of the rink. That makes it easier to just focus on the hockey and try to be better every day.”

First-year head coach Dan Watson said Johansson has been a dependable player for Grand Rapids this season.

“Extremely consistent,” Watson said about the former second-round pick. “You have to watch him a lot to appreciate him. As a coach, he’s a guy that you trust to put out there in any type of situation.”

Johansson has two assists in six postseason games with the Griffins, who are currently in a 1-1 series tie with the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL Central Division Final. Grand Rapids is set to host Milwaukee for Game 3 in the best-of-five series at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday night.