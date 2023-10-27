On November 16 & 17, the Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series. To commemorate this historic event and pay tribute to Detroit's Swedish connection, each week leading up to the Global Series, we will feature a Swedish Red Wings story in our series, 'How Swede It Is' presented by JP Wiser's. Each story is a testament to the dedication and resolve between the players and the Red Wings to build upon and maintain a tradition of excellence between Swedish hockey and the Red Wings. We continue our series with forward Johan Garpenlov
Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings
Heady forward set the standard for Detroit’s Swedes adapting to the NHL and North American lifestyle.
An iconic team’s legacy is built over time and has many elements which play into its success.
Some are obvious, such as outstanding ownership, a superior management team, top notch coaching and elite level players, but there are also contributions which for the most part go unnoticed.
Johan Garpenlov played 609 games in the NHL, the first 87 of which were with the Red Wings. Garpenlov had some memorable moments during his brief Red Wings career - scoring four goals in a game versus St. Louis as a rookie - but it was his off-ice impact which far exceeded his statistical totals.
After being selected in the fifth round (85th overall) in the 1986 NHL Entry Draft by the Red Wings, Garpenlov spent four more years in Sweden before making his NHL debut in 1990-91.
“My generation we didn’t know much about the NHL. We could read in the newspaper, the results, but you couldn’t watch the games. We didn’t have any idea how the game was played,” Garpenlov said. “My goal was to play for the national team in the World Championship, that was a big thing for the Swedish kids. So that was my dream and I did that before I came over, too. I played in the World Championship in Bern in ’90. And after that I signed with the Red Wings and came over.
“I’d never been over to the United States before. So, when I left, it was the first time. It was a big step for me, big adjustment for me. When I came over at camp, I’d never been to camp before. I didn’t know how the camp worked so I came to Detroit, it was kind of day by day.”
Garpenlov was 22 years old when he arrived in Detroit. He remembers his teammates along with coach Bryan Murray and his staff being very supportive as he was readjusting to life in North America.
“Steve Yzerman was really nice to me and Shawn Burr was there and helped me a lot with where I should live and bank, contacts and driving license and all that,” Garpenlov said. “Everybody was nice (but) that’s the two that I was closest with in the beginning. Then Brent Fedyk, I played with him and Sergei Fedorov, a lot my first year. I was roommates with Brent Fedyk there my first year, and my second year, too.”
Fedyk recalls Garpenlov being a very talented player and structured player. He was able to anticipate where Garpenlov would be on the ice and was impressed with his skill around the net.
“It was pretty interesting because we were put on a line (Fedyk-Fedorov-Garpenlov) and none of us could speak the other person’s language,” Fedyk said. “So, we kind of had to read off everyone and just kind of ad lib a little bit because it is a little more difficult when there isn’t much communication available.
“We worked together very close in practice and we’d talk about things. If this happened, this is what most likely I’m going to do, this is where I’ll be. This is where I’m going to be looking for you. It took a lot longer to explain that to one another because we couldn’t really talk to each other. It was just broken English.”
Garpenlov had a successful rookie season notching 40 points (18-22—40) in 71 games.
Though his ice time was limited during his second season, Garpenlov did mentor another Swedish player, rookie defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom.
“He (Garpenlov) came the year before me, him and Sergei came the same year,” Lidstrom said. “Not knowing anything about the Detroit area or where to live or knowing my way around, Garpy, like we called him, really helped with everything finding a place to live to leasing cars to all the little things you don’t think about in life except playing hockey. He was very helpful early on for me, he took me under his wing and really helped me out to get me situated in Detroit.
“Garpy was really helpful my first year. That’s what I had to do with Homer (Tomas Holmstrom). It took Homer longer though, but that’s what I did with Homer.”
Lidstrom mentioning Holmstrom goes back to Holmstrom always telling people Garpenlov taught Lidstrom how to balance a checkbook, how to grocery shop and how to sign a lease, which Garpenlov denies.
“If a Swede plays on a team and a new Swede comes to the team, you try to help him as much as you can. I tried to help him as much as I could but Nick is a really smart guy and he can handle himself,” Garpenlov said. “Like I got help from Shawn Burr when I came over with everything, with cars and banks and driver’s license and all that, so I tried to help Nick with that if I could.
“But he could handle himself. He was a really easy Swedish player to help. Then at that time too we had Brad McCrimmon was playing on the team, so he helped him a lot, too. We lived close by each other so it was easy.”
Whether it was easy or not, it has long been accepted that Garpenlov’s mentoring became the guide for every Swedish Red Wings player who needed to become acclimated to everyday life in North America, something the modest Garpenlov downplays. He is more appreciative of what the Red Wings have done for him and his fellow Swedish hockey players.
“First of all, I got to play my first NHL game in Detroit and they believed in me so I’m really thankful to the organization,” Garpenlov said. “Coming to a team with that history with Gordie Howe and all the players who they retired in the roof there, you can feel that in the dressing room. My wife and I, we had two years there and we really enjoyed living there and I enjoyed playing there.
“What I like about the Detroit organization is they believed in Swedish players and they thought they could do well for them. They could play so well they can win the championship there. Nick and Homer and all the Swedes who played on that team proved they could. I really liked that.
“Detroit in Sweden is one of these teams I believe lots of young players want to play for because Nick played there and all these good Swedish players played there and they know they like the Swedish players. They’re really popular in Sweden, Detroit.”
