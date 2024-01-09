‘It’s something you dream about as a kid’: DeBrincat to represent Red Wings at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

26-year-old forward will make his second career NHL All-Star appearance, first with Detroit

122223-AMF-5433
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

Alex DeBrincat’s first season with his hometown Detroit Red Wings became even more memorable on Thursday, when the 26-year-old forward was named to the initial 32-man roster for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, which will be held at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, Feb. 3. 

“It’s very exciting,” said DeBrincat, a Farmington Hills, Mich., native. “I think obviously it’s something you dream about as a kid. It’s just a fun event to be part of. I feel like it’s definitely cool to be the Red Wings’ representative.”

Pacing the Red Wings in goals (17) and points (38) and tied for the team lead in assists (21) through 40 games this season, DeBrincat is a deserving choice to represent Detroit at next month’s star-studded event, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.

“If you could have drawn it up exactly, that would be the way,” Lalonde said about DeBrincat’s impact this season. “The offense, the production and go-to guy in a lot of situations. A very, very valuable player for us. Well deserved.”

This will mark DeBrincat’s second career All-Star appearance, after he represented the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2022 All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

“I think he’s a complete player,” Jake Walman said about DeBrincat. “He’s done really well for us and hopefully we can keep it going. There’s a lot of guys who are deserving of honors like that.”

Signing a four-year contract with Detroit after being traded from the Ottawa Senators this offseason, DeBrincat is set to become the fifth Red Wings player in the past 30 years to represent the club in an All-Star Game during his first campaign with the franchise. He will join Brendan Shanahan (1996-97), Dominik Hasek (2001-02), current captain Dylan Larkin (2015-16) and Frans Nielsen (2016-17).

DeBrincat, who received the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending Sunday, Oct. 22, said he doesn’t judge his success solely on points.

“I started off pretty good then went cold for a bit. Just trying to find a little bit more consistency in my game,” DeBrincat said about his season. “But I feel like when I’m not scoring or getting points, I’m still trying to give the team a better chance to win by doing other things.”

As the Red Wings progress through the 2024 calendar year, DeBrincat said the camaraderie in Detroit’s dressing room will only continue to grow.

“I think we have a great group of guys,” DeBrincat said. “I think we’ve gone through some ups and downs, but it’s only going to make us better in the long run. I’ve had a fun year with these guys.”

Fans can help send more Red Wings players to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game by participating in the NHL All-Star Fan Vote, which is still open at NHL.com/Vote, via X (formerly Twitter) and the NHL App. Voting closes on Thursday, Jan. 11.

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings complete perfect California road trip by defeating Ducks, 3-2

RECAP: Red Wings complete perfect California road trip by defeating Ducks, 3-2
Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Ducks on Sunday, looking to sweep three-game California road trip for first time since 2007-08

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Ducks on Sunday, looking to sweep three-game California road trip for first time since 2007-08
Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process

Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process
Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some more resilience,' edge Kings in shootout, 4-3

RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some more resilience,' edge Kings in shootout, 4-3
Alex DeBrincat named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto

Alex DeBrincat named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto
PREVIEW: Seeking second straight win on California road trip, Red Wings battle Kings on Thursday

PREVIEW: Seeking second straight win on California road trip, Red Wings battle Kings on Thursday
Lashoff enjoying new routine, responsibilities as Griffins assistant coach

Lashoff enjoying new routine, responsibilities as Griffins assistant coach
PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game California road trip in San Jose on Tuesday

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game California road trip in San Jose on Tuesday
Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids
RECAP: Bruins outlast Red Wings in New Year’s Eve battle, 5-3

RECAP: Bruins outlast Red Wings in New Year’s Eve battle, 5-3
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Boston Sunday at 5 p.m. for annual New Year’s Eve matchup

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Boston Sunday at 5 p.m. for annual New Year’s Eve matchup
Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids
RECAP: DeBrincat’s Gordie Howe Hat Trick powers Red Wings to a 5-4 overtime win over Predators on Friday night

RECAP: DeBrincat’s Gordie Howe Hat Trick powers Red Wings to a 5-4 overtime win over Predators on Friday night
Red Wings assign Michael Hutchinson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Michael Hutchinson to Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Red Wings open two-game homestand Friday with matchup against Predators

PREVIEW: Red Wings open two-game homestand Friday with matchup against Predators
Red Wings assign Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids