‘It’s something you dream about as a kid’: DeBrincat to represent Red Wings at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Alex DeBrincat’s first season with his hometown Detroit Red Wings became even more memorable on Thursday, when the 26-year-old forward was named to the initial 32-man roster for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, which will be held at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, Feb. 3.
“It’s very exciting,” said DeBrincat, a Farmington Hills, Mich., native. “I think obviously it’s something you dream about as a kid. It’s just a fun event to be part of. I feel like it’s definitely cool to be the Red Wings’ representative.”
Pacing the Red Wings in goals (17) and points (38) and tied for the team lead in assists (21) through 40 games this season, DeBrincat is a deserving choice to represent Detroit at next month’s star-studded event, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.