‘It’s something you dream about as a kid’: DeBrincat to represent Red Wings at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

“If you could have drawn it up exactly, that would be the way,” Lalonde said about DeBrincat’s impact this season. “The offense, the production and go-to guy in a lot of situations. A very, very valuable player for us. Well deserved.”

This will mark DeBrincat’s second career All-Star appearance, after he represented the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2022 All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

“I think he’s a complete player,” Jake Walman said about DeBrincat. “He’s done really well for us and hopefully we can keep it going. There’s a lot of guys who are deserving of honors like that.”

Signing a four-year contract with Detroit after being traded from the Ottawa Senators this offseason, DeBrincat is set to become the fifth Red Wings player in the past 30 years to represent the club in an All-Star Game during his first campaign with the franchise. He will join Brendan Shanahan (1996-97), Dominik Hasek (2001-02), current captain Dylan Larkin (2015-16) and Frans Nielsen (2016-17).

DeBrincat, who received the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending Sunday, Oct. 22, said he doesn’t judge his success solely on points.