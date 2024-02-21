‘I love it here’: Rasmussen grateful for four-year extension with Red Wings

Rasmussen said he was not heavily involved in the contract negotiation process, choosing to focus on his performance on the ice.

“I just kind of tried to do my job and focus on the really important thing, which is winning and doing well for the guys in the room,” Rasmussen said. “I wasn’t too active in the actual talks. I just tried to hold up my end of the bargain and play well. We’ll try to keep doing that.”

While signing his extension on Tuesday morning, Rasmussen said he personally thanked Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman for keeping faith in him.

“I obviously thanked (Yzerman) for believing in me and sticking by me,” Rasmussen said. “There’s been ups and downs in my career, so that meant a lot to me.”

After putting pen to paper, Rasmussen said the rest of his Tuesday was low key.

“I talked to my family, friends and teammates,” Rasmussen said. “That’s pretty much it, just kind of reflect on things. It’s really special to me to be here longer, so nothing too crazy. Just hung out at home and enjoyed the day.”

Rasmussen, who could have been a restricted free agent this summer, said signing a contract extension will not change his approach.

“It’s going to be a promising few years here,” Rasmussen said. “It means a lot to me to be part of it. We just got to keep going and building, but we have a lot of good pieces in this room and young players coming up.”