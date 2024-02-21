‘I love it here’: Rasmussen grateful for four-year extension with Red Wings

DETROIT -- With his future now solidified after signing a four-year, $12.8 million contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, Michael Rasmussen is enjoying the moment while embracing the road ahead.
“I love it here,” Rasmussen said Wednesday after his first post-signing practice. “I want to be here. A really, really happy day yesterday. Just looking forward to the next little while here and to keep winning hockey games, so it means a lot to me.”
In his first 55 games this season, Rasmussen has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and leads all Detroit forwards with a plus-11 rating. The Red Wings originally selected Rasmussen ninth overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and he made his NHL debut as a 19-year-old in 2018-19.