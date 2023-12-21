Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings

WINNIPEG -- While on a professional tryout with the Detroit Red Wings at this year’s Training Camp, Michael Hutchinson talked about a desire to seize opportunities. The 33-year-old goalie practically repeated himself on Wednesday, one day after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings.
“I think it’s just coming in, working hard with whatever the guys need me to do and just being a good teammate,” Hutchinson said following Wednesday’s morning skate at Canada Life Centre ahead of Detroit’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. “(The Red Wings) are having a good season so far and battling hard.”
Recent injuries to goaltenders Ville Husso (lower body), who was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, and Alex Lyon (upper body), who is expected to be sidelined until after the NHL’s annual holiday break, created a sudden opening in the Red Wings’ crease along with netminder James Reimer.
“We’ve been fortunate to be able to carry three (goalies) on our roster,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said on Wednesday. “We’ve had to use all three and now it’s a necessity. Hutch gives us a fourth goalie that’s got some experience, not too many teams have that luxury.”