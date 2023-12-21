Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings

Hutchinson has spent this season with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, posting a 5-7-1 record with a 2.98 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and one shutout in 13 games. He also appeared in two preseason contests with the Red Wings.

“The last few years, I haven’t got a chance to play many games consistently, so being down in Grand Rapids and getting consistent playing time is nice so I can get back to feeling comfortable with my game,” Hutchinson said. “Working with (Sebastian) Cossa every single day has been awesome. He has a lot of talent, a young kid who has a lot of passion for the game too.”

Originally selected 77th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Hutchinson is 57-61-18 with a 2.93 GAA, .902 SV% and six shutouts in 153 career games with the Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Barrie, Ontario native spends his offseasons in Winnipeg and said he’s excited to join the Red Wings so close to family and friends.

“Things happen really quick in hockey, and this is just an example of it,” Hutchinson said. “For myself, I don’t think it could have happened on a better road trip. It’s unfortunate, you never want guys to get hurt. But it’s nice for me to be able to come back here, see my family and spend some quality time with them.”

Hutchinson said he believes he will fit right into Detroit’s dressing room, already having familiarity with the group after his experience in Traverse City.

“Really getting to know the guys that way because you’re around them the whole time,” Hutchinson said of the Red Wings’ training camp. “A tight group of really good guys. It’s fun to come in and join that. Even (Wednesday) showing up at breakfast, I think every single guy on the team came up to me right away. Just fun to be part of it and hopefully I can help the team out in any way I can.”