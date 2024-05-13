Husso seeks return to form with Red Wings after injury-shortened 2023-24 season

While disappointed he was unable to contribute during the Red Wings’ push for a 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs spot, Husso said he feels mentally tougher after overcoming so many physical hurdles this past season.

“I love the game, so I just want to get out there and enjoy playing again,” Husso said. “Watching these last couple home games and how crazy the building was and seeing fans, how into it they are, and I’m not able to help the team, I think that was on my head.”

Husso said he is confident a proactive offseason will restore his health and confidence. In the 2022-23 campaign, Husso played a career-high 56 games and went 26-22-7 with a 3.11 GAA, .896 SV% and four shutouts.

“Always after the season, everybody lets their body rest for a little bit before getting their energy back,” Husso said. “For me, it’s just doing the rehab, take a little bit off but nothing crazy. We had a great summer here last year. When I came to Training Camp, the staff was happy with where I was.

“The numbers weren’t that good early in the year, but still got some wins and I think the staff was happy with that. It has to be the same mentality as last summer: come back stronger.”