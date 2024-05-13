Husso seeks return to form with Red Wings after injury-shortened 2023-24 season

DETROIT -- Ville Husso will learn from his second season with the Detroit Red Wings before the 29-year-old goalie puts it behind him.
Husso played just 19 games during the 2023-24 season because of multiple lower-body injuries, posting a 9-5-2 record with a 3.55 goals-against average and .892 save percentage.
“It was a really tough year injury-wise and at the end, it was even mentally (tough) too,” Husso said in his end-of-season media session on April 18. “It’s hard not to play and we were trying everything to come back, maybe a little earlier than we were supposed to, but unfortunately it didn’t work. I’ll be healthy for next year and I don’t think we need any surgeries or anything.”