‘He’ll have the ability to take us to another level here’: Yzerman talks hiring McLellan as head coach, changes behind Red Wings’ bench 

Prior to joining the Sharks, the now 57-year-old spent three seasons (2005-08) as an assistant coach with the Red Wings, helping guide Detroit to a Stanley Cup championship in 2008. During his Red Wings tenure, McLellan was part of the staff that won three consecutive Central Division titles (2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08), two Presidents’ Trophies (2005-06, 2007-08) and one Clarence S. Campbell Bowl (2007-08).

“Hockeytown, I know what that means,” McLellan said after Friday’s morning skate. “I saw it in some really good times. The goal is to get back there, but it’s Hockeytown for a reason.”

Yzerman said he’s always respected McLellan, having known the Melville, Sask., native since they were both in Detroit during Yzerman’s final NHL campaign (2005-06).

“It was only one season, but we all sit back and assess,” Yzerman said. “Everybody does it. You sit back, watch your coaches, watch everything and form opinions. Very clearly, at that time, I thought this guy was going to be really good in this league for the way he conducts himself, talks about the game, presents, runs practices and whatnot. I think he’s an excellent choice, and I’m really looking forward to working with him. I think he’ll have the ability to take us to another level here.”

And as for Yawney, he joins the Red Wings after most recently serving as an assistant coach under McLellan with the Kings from 2019-24.

“I love the game of hockey,” McLellan said. “I like being around players and trying to help them. And I was bored as hell sitting at home; you can only watch so many hockey games. This is great. The task, or the project, in front of us is immense, but it’s doable. The stops that I’ve had---San Jose, Edmonton, L.A.---the last two are very similar to this, where teams were out of the playoffs and looking to rebuild and retool and introduce youth into the lineup, and it worked fairly well. We left both those organizations in a better place. I think this is a good fit for both Trent and I, so we’re excited about being here.”

McLellan’s leadership will be vital in helping the Red Wings turn things around, but at the same time, Yzerman stressed it’ll be on the players to perform at a higher level both individually and as a team.

“With each of our players, you can’t control the coaches’ decision as far as who you’re going to play with and how much you’re going to play,” Yzerman said. “You will your way into the lineup and a certain role…You work every day to give yourself an opportunity to get on the ice more. It’s up to the coaching staff to maximize each players’ ability, but also inspire, give them hope and clarity in their role. It’s up to the player to buy into that and kind of accept the challenge of this is what’s expected of me.”