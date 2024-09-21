Hard work continues for Red Wings on Day 2 of 2024 Training Camp

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Detroit Red Wings were back on the ice for Day 2 of Training Camp at Centre ICE Arena on Friday morning, continuing to dial up the intensity and prioritize good habits as they prepare for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Whether it’s a prospect learning from NHL talent for the first time, a young player looking to solidify his role or a veteran trying to improve a specific area of his game, Training Camp gives everyone an opportunity to push each other to get better.

“The details have been pretty sharp for the first two days of Training Camp,” J.T. Compher said. “Sometimes there’s a little bit of sloppiness. I can only speak for our group that I’ve skated with the last few days, but it’s been sharp and I feel the focus has been there, which is important. These are important days to hammer down the systems and learn. It’s really good to see the guys ready to go right from the start of camp.”