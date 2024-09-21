Hard work continues for Red Wings on Day 2 of 2024 Training Camp

Positive themes emerging in Traverse City as Detroit’s pieces start fitting together

By Jonathan Mills
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Detroit Red Wings were back on the ice for Day 2 of Training Camp at Centre ICE Arena on Friday morning, continuing to dial up the intensity and prioritize good habits as they prepare for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Whether it’s a prospect learning from NHL talent for the first time, a young player looking to solidify his role or a veteran trying to improve a specific area of his game, Training Camp gives everyone an opportunity to push each other to get better.

“The details have been pretty sharp for the first two days of Training Camp,” J.T. Compher said. “Sometimes there’s a little bit of sloppiness. I can only speak for our group that I’ve skated with the last few days, but it’s been sharp and I feel the focus has been there, which is important. These are important days to hammer down the systems and learn. It’s really good to see the guys ready to go right from the start of camp.”

Training Camp also provides an early look at possible line combinations. During the first two days of camp, Compher skated on the second line between Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko.

“That’s what camp is about -- learning each other’s tendencies,” Compher said. “Whether the lines switch up or stay the same, you want to try to get as much familiarity with guys as possible. The first day was maybe more feeling each other out, then today I feel like us three were a little more vocal with each other and talking through things.”

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said chemistry has been part of his thought process when mixing and matching defensive pairs.

“That top-four could be fluid a little bit at times,” Lalonde said. “Sometimes guys have chemistry, just puck support, being able to get pucks out on a breakout. Of course you’re starting to envision some pairs. No different from my conversation and comments about our offensive lines yesterday. We’ll be looking at some different things, could be fluid, and try to get a combination there.”

Among other things that Lalonde and his coaching staff will evaluate through Training Camp and the preseason is Detroit's goaltending situation.

“Ville [Husso], Cam [Talbot] and Alex [Lyon] have had really nice stretches in this league,” Lalonde said. “They’ve proved they can win in this league, and we’ll look for one to step up. Jack [Campbell] has done that also. Obviously, we have some numbers in camp, which is a little unique, but it’s a positive. I still look back to last year, we kept the three goalies around for a while. It wasn’t ideal, getting in the net at times, but again, it saved our season. It’s going to be a healthy competition. It’s going to be wide open, and it’s a clean slate.”

Competition breeds excellence, and that’s why the players know they must hold each other accountable to be successful.

“You want to set an environment here that is coming to the rink, you work hard, you give your best to be better every day,” Simon Edvinsson said. “That’s something the leaders and everybody around the team tries to push on.”

