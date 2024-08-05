Fischer pleased to re-sign with tight-knit Red Wings

27-year-old forward inks new one-year deal with Detroit, wants to help club take next step by improving his offensive production

012324-AMF-2895
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Camaraderie was a defining trait of the Detroit Red Wings’ identity last season, and one of the club’s most infectious personalities is back for the 2024-25 campaign.

On July 1, the Red Wings announced they re-signed Christian Fischer to a one-year contract. The 27-year-old forward said he enjoyed his first season in Detroit and knew he wanted to return.

“This is where I wanted to be,” Fischer said in a Zoom call with the media on July 8. “I told my agent that right at the end of year. I really enjoyed my time with the guys last year. My heart was 100 percent set on Detroit. Obviously you can’t really say that when you’re a free agent, but the internal discussions were always to come back here.”

Christian Fischer | Media Availability

Fischer brought added depth and energy to the Red Wings last season, recording 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 77 games. While pleased with his overall play, Fischer admitted he fell short of his own expectations on the offensive side of the puck.

“I know I should be well over the double-digit goal mark,” Fischer said. “Just wasn’t that dialed in last year and didn’t have the best fortune with point totals, but not my biggest concern. That’s never going to be how I’m really measured in performance.”

Fischer strives to make an impact on and off the ice, a mindset he’s carried throughout his eight-year NHL career.

“I pride myself a lot with how I’ve gotten to where I am, how I got into this league and how I’ve sustained my career,” Fischer said. “A big emphasis is just playing the right way. I probably do it as a service to myself and I’m sure my agent would agree. Point total, that’s obviously a huge thing in contract stuff, but I pride myself on being a really good teammate, always showing up and working my ass off.”

That attitude is a big reason why the Red Wings re-signed Fischer, according to Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman.

“He’s a very popular player on our team,” Yzerman said about Fischer. “He’s very versatile on the ice. His character, personality and the role he’s going to play on our team are the biggest factors in bringing him back.”

As outgoing as he is competitive, Fischer helped Detroit finish last season with its most wins (41) and points (91) since 2015-16. He said the Red Wings are more determined than ever to improve this season after just missing out on the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I don’t think anyone was too happy with how things shook out (last season),” Fischer said. “As athletes and hockey players, every returning guy probably has a little bit more motivation this summer to take that next step. Whatever it may be, just to improve your game. It doesn’t get any closer than coming down to a tiebreaker.”

