Fischer pleased to re-sign with tight-knit Red Wings

DETROIT – Camaraderie was a defining trait of the Detroit Red Wings’ identity last season, and one of the club’s most infectious personalities is back for the 2024-25 campaign.

On July 1, the Red Wings announced they re-signed Christian Fischer to a one-year contract. The 27-year-old forward said he enjoyed his first season in Detroit and knew he wanted to return.

“This is where I wanted to be,” Fischer said in a Zoom call with the media on July 8. “I told my agent that right at the end of year. I really enjoyed my time with the guys last year. My heart was 100 percent set on Detroit. Obviously you can’t really say that when you’re a free agent, but the internal discussions were always to come back here.”