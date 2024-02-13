Entering annual Western Canada road trip, confident Red Wings recognize challenge ahead

“It’s tough to win on the road in this league, especially with the caliber of opponent,” Lalonde said. “Probably talking the top two teams in the league right now in Edmonton and Vancouver; Calgary, four straight (wins) against some really good opponents and Seattle, we never play well against and they’re battling for their playoff lives.”

This season, Detroit is 12-10-1 on the road. On their last multi-game road trip from Jan. 14-19, the Red Wings collected four of a possible six points.

“This is probably going to be similar to our last couple of road trips,” Lalonde said. “We just got to play the right way, stay in the fight and give ourselves a chance to battle and claw for every point that we can.”

Detroit made a statement in its first game back from the NHL All-Star Break on Saturday, rallying from a two-goal third-period deficit to beat the Canucks, 4-3, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena.

Olli Maatta said Saturday’s victory gave the Red Wings some much-needed momentum following the break.

“We wanted to start where we left off right before the break,” Maatta said. “We were playing really well. Obviously sometimes you’re going to get a long break and you might lose your game a little bit, so we just got to make sure we keep building on that.”