Entering annual Western Canada road trip, confident Red Wings recognize challenge ahead

DETROIT -- Set to begin their annual Western Canada road trip on Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings, who entered Monday tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs in points (60) for the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot, know the next six days could help them keep pace in the playoff race.
“We just have to claw,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said after Monday’s practice. “I just think it’s the nature of the opponent and how hard the opponent is. You’re going to see some of these teams we’re battling for that (playoff) line, you’re going to go through these stretches in your schedule. Everyone is going to go through it, but it’s how you handle it.”
From Feb. 13-19, Detroit will face the Edmonton Oilers (30-17-1; 61 points), the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks (35-12-6; 76 points) and the Calgary Flames (25-23-5; 55 points) before concluding its road trip against the Seattle Kraken (21-21-10; 52 points).