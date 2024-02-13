Entering annual Western Canada road trip, confident Red Wings recognize challenge ahead

nK6CoyMJ
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Set to begin their annual Western Canada road trip on Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings, who entered Monday tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs in points (60) for the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot, know the next six days could help them keep pace in the playoff race.

“We just have to claw,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said after Monday’s practice. “I just think it’s the nature of the opponent and how hard the opponent is. You’re going to see some of these teams we’re battling for that (playoff) line, you’re going to go through these stretches in your schedule. Everyone is going to go through it, but it’s how you handle it.”

From Feb. 13-19, Detroit will face the Edmonton Oilers (30-17-1; 61 points), the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks (35-12-6; 76 points) and the Calgary Flames (25-23-5; 55 points) before concluding its road trip against the Seattle Kraken (21-21-10; 52 points).

“It’s tough to win on the road in this league, especially with the caliber of opponent,” Lalonde said. “Probably talking the top two teams in the league right now in Edmonton and Vancouver; Calgary, four straight (wins) against some really good opponents and Seattle, we never play well against and they’re battling for their playoff lives.”

This season, Detroit is 12-10-1 on the road. On their last multi-game road trip from Jan. 14-19, the Red Wings collected four of a possible six points.

“This is probably going to be similar to our last couple of road trips,” Lalonde said. “We just got to play the right way, stay in the fight and give ourselves a chance to battle and claw for every point that we can.”

Detroit made a statement in its first game back from the NHL All-Star Break on Saturday, rallying from a two-goal third-period deficit to beat the Canucks, 4-3, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena.

Olli Maatta said Saturday’s victory gave the Red Wings some much-needed momentum following the break.

“We wanted to start where we left off right before the break,” Maatta said. “We were playing really well. Obviously sometimes you’re going to get a long break and you might lose your game a little bit, so we just got to make sure we keep building on that.”

According to Maatta, this four-game road trip will serve as another valuable team-bonding opportunity.

“You’re together a lot,” Maatta said. “Winning games, it helps us build the comradery in the room. I think guys get closer to each other and obviously the time you spend off the ice helps.”

Captain Dylan Larkin said chemistry has been an integral part of Detroit’s success this season.

“We have good people and good character guys in here,” Larkin said. “We have a lot of new faces, but we care about each other. I feel every guy has a voice in here. We have guys who are established and know who they have to be to be an NHL player. No one’s in here really trying to figure out their game, so from day one, it’s been pretty easy for our team to bond and build chemistry.”

News Feed

Michigan State holds off Michigan, 3-2, to win 2024 “Duel in the D”

RECAP: Walman’s penalty-shot goal in overtime helps Red Wings rally past Canucks, 4-3

PREVIEW: Looking to recapture pre-break momentum, Red Wings host Western Conference-leading Canucks for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings return to practice after 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, March 2 vs. Florida Panthers

Red Wings prospects Red Savage, Trey Augustine excited for Little Caesars Arena’s atmosphere Saturday for “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer

Kenneth Donaldson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Matthews, McDavid and DeBrincat Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

Red Wings prioritizing mental, physical rest during 2024 NHL All-Star Break

For DeBrincat, family memories stand out most from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

RECAP: Red Wings enter 2024 NHL All-Star Break after falling to Senators, 3-2, in overtime

DeBrincat on 2024 NHL All-Star Game: ‘It’s cool to be here and enjoy this weekend’

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to ramp up intensity Wednesday against Senators in final game before 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Helping grow the sport of hockey, Veleno visits students at Detroit’s Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Nate Danielson displaying talent, unwavering work ethic

‘It’s just been really cool to watch’: Red Wings inspired by Detroit Lions’ playoff run

Red Wings assign Wyatt Newpower to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings keep good vibes going in 5-2 win against Golden Knights

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

Red Wings recall Wyatt Newpower from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings host defending Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights Saturday at 8 p.m.

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

Red Wings fan from birth: first baby born at Trinity Health Hospital in 2024 helps launch new “Wings Welcome” program, presented by Michigan Education Savings Program

RECAP: Lyon, team defense shine in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Flyers

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Griffins

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flyers set to conclude season series Thursday at Little Caesars Arena

Lyon visits New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit, helps launch 2024 Red Wings for Reading Program

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 5-4

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on playing tight defensive game Tuesday against Stars

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Uplifted by fans energized from Lions' win, Red Wings cap special day in Detroit with 2-1 victory over Lightning

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings open six-game homestand Sunday at 7 p.m. against Lightning

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes in finale of three-game road trip, 4-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings bring seven-game point streak into Carolina on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings feel confidence brewing, extend point streak to seven games with 3-2 overtime victory at Panthers

Bigger, stronger Raymond showing growth in third season with Red Wings

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend six-game point streak as they continue road trip Wednesday against Panthers

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Sunday, Jan. 21 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Detroit Red Wings and Toledo Walleye extend affiliation

RECAP: Red Wings' 4-2 road win over Maple Leafs epitomizes resiliency following 'a really unique' 24 hours

PREVIEW: After home win over Kings, Red Wings finish weekend back-to-back set in Toronto on Sunday

RECAP: Four-goal second period, Larkin’s two-goal night help Red Wings earn ‘good win’ over Kings, 5-3

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Meeting for the second time in 10 days, Red Wings host Kings for Saturday clash

RECAP: Copp, Maatta score as Detroit extends point streak in 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton