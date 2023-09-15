News Feed

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare

Dylan James NHL Prospect

DRW NOTEBOOK 09/01/2023

Borje Salming: Sweden's First NHL Star Inspired Generations of European Players

Antti Tuomisto prospect

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin

Red Wings release 2023 NHL prospect tournament roster and schedule

Joe Veleno restricted free agent one-year deal

Thommie Bergman: Nothing Passive About His Style of Play

Nate Danielson

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

6-foot-8, 246-pound forward prospect healthy, wants to impress at 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament and beyond

MicrosoftTeams-image (14)
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – All Elmer Soderblom can say about his first full season in North America was that it was filled with highs and lows.

It started last September, when Soderblom impressed enough in training camp and the preseason to make the club’s 2022-23 Opening Night roster. After posting eight points in 21 NHL games, he was assigned to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Jan. 8. With Grand Rapids, Soderblom recorded eight points in 20 games, but did not play after March 10 due to injury.  

Speaking to the media Friday at Centre Ice Arena, Soderblom said all he can do is “learn from it (last season) and get better.” And as the 22-year-old looks ahead to the rest of his time in Traverse City, his focus is clear.

“I want to be as good as I can be,” Soderblom said. “And show everybody that I can play at the highest level. I am just trying to focus on my game and improve all the small details every single game.”

Soderblom, who was selected 159th overall by the Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, is amidst his third NHL Prospect Tournament. On Thursday night against the Dallas Stars in the tournament opener, Soderblom scored a goal and recorded a game-high six shots.

After spending his offseason working back to full health, Soderblom said he enjoyed being part of a competitive game environment again.

“It felt pretty good,” Soderblom said. “I haven’t played a game in like six months. It was fun to get out there again.”

Fellow Red Wings prospects, like forward Marco Kasper, are also enjoying having Soderblom in Traverse City.

“He’s a great player,” Kasper said about Soderblom. “Nice to speak some Swedish with him as well. A big guy, so skilled for his size. He’s got a great scoring touch. It’s fun to play with him.”

Soderblom flashes offensive potential whenever he is on the ice, but it is even more difficult to miss the young forward’s 6-foot-8, 246-pound frame. According to Soderblom, he is determined to keep using his size to his advantage.

“I think I can use my long stick to get to pucks,” Soderblom said. “Maybe fool the players a little bit with my reach. That’s a thing I’m trying to do as much as I can.”

Showcasing his strengths and continuing to improve during this pivotal stretch in his development is key for Soderblom, who wants to show the Red Wings’ top brass that he belongs in Detroit come Oct. 12 when the team opens the regular season in New Jersey.

“I have to show that I’m a player that makes a difference out there,” Soderblom said. “A reliable guy. Just play my game. I am different from everybody with my size, so I just need to use that to my advantage.”