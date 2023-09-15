Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – All Elmer Soderblom can say about his first full season in North America was that it was filled with highs and lows.

It started last September, when Soderblom impressed enough in training camp and the preseason to make the club’s 2022-23 Opening Night roster. After posting eight points in 21 NHL games, he was assigned to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Jan. 8. With Grand Rapids, Soderblom recorded eight points in 20 games, but did not play after March 10 due to injury.

Speaking to the media Friday at Centre Ice Arena, Soderblom said all he can do is “learn from it (last season) and get better.” And as the 22-year-old looks ahead to the rest of his time in Traverse City, his focus is clear.

“I want to be as good as I can be,” Soderblom said. “And show everybody that I can play at the highest level. I am just trying to focus on my game and improve all the small details every single game.”

Soderblom, who was selected 159th overall by the Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, is amidst his third NHL Prospect Tournament. On Thursday night against the Dallas Stars in the tournament opener, Soderblom scored a goal and recorded a game-high six shots.