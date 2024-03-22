Edvinsson gaining valuable NHL experience, enjoying stretch run with Red Wings

Lalonde says Detroit’s sixth overall pick in 2021 NHL Entry Draft has ‘managed the game very well’

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT – Simon Edvinsson, just 21 years old and with limited NHL experience, is being thrown into the thick of a competitive Eastern Conference Playoffs race, looking to help the Detroit Red Wings end a seven-season playoff drought.

But Edvinsson isn’t intimidated by the high-pressure games that remain for Detroit this season. Rather, the highly touted defensive prospect said he’s trying to relish every experience he can while part of this NHL postseason chase.

“It’s special, but everybody here is hunting for the playoffs,” Edvinsson said after Friday’s practice before the Red Wings departed for Nashville. “Just come along and go with the team. So far, it’s been a good ride.”

Edvinsson has averaged 19:08 of ice time in two games with Detroit since being recalled from its AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, showing he’s earned the trust of the Red Wings coaching staff.

“He’s managed the game very well,” head coach Derek Lalonde said about Edvinsson, who has one assist in four games with the Red Wings this season. “He’s not found himself in much trouble, but he’s also brought some physicality to his game, which is good being his size too. Obviously, he made some plays defensively (in Thursday’s 6-3 win against the New York Islanders), but he kept a couple plays offensively alive with his long stick that ended up in the back of their net 20, 30 seconds later. Hopefully he can keep building his game, but a really good start.”

Selected sixth overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Edvinsson said he is focused on playing consistent defense.

“I’m getting a little more comfortable with the small things, but I feel like it’s coming,” Edvinsson said. “I know what I have to work on and do to play a good hockey game. Of course, everything isn’t going to come right away. It’s hard to do, but it’s just getting those reps in.”

By taking on a bigger role with the Griffins this season, Edvinsson said he’s made significant strides in his overall game. In 52 AHL games this season, the young Swede leads all Grand Rapids defensemen in goals (eight), assists (21) and points (29).

“I think he has the skillset to be here and to do well,” Jeff Petry said about Edvinsson. “Just kind of work with him on different things that we see and build it from there.”

Edvinsson said he has enjoyed being paired with Petry during his second stint with the Red Wings this season.

“He’s a veteran who’s been in this league for many years,” Edvinsson said about Petry. “I ask him a lot of questions and he always has the answer for them. I feel like we have a good chemistry when we’re out there playing. That’s something we can take and build on in the games going forward.”

