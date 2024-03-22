Edvinsson gaining valuable NHL experience, enjoying stretch run with Red Wings

DETROIT – Simon Edvinsson, just 21 years old and with limited NHL experience, is being thrown into the thick of a competitive Eastern Conference Playoffs race, looking to help the Detroit Red Wings end a seven-season playoff drought.

But Edvinsson isn’t intimidated by the high-pressure games that remain for Detroit this season. Rather, the highly touted defensive prospect said he’s trying to relish every experience he can while part of this NHL postseason chase.

“It’s special, but everybody here is hunting for the playoffs,” Edvinsson said after Friday’s practice before the Red Wings departed for Nashville. “Just come along and go with the team. So far, it’s been a good ride.”

Edvinsson has averaged 19:08 of ice time in two games with Detroit since being recalled from its AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, showing he’s earned the trust of the Red Wings coaching staff.