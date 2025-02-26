Dries ready to take advantage of any opportunity with Red Wings

30-year-old forward recalled from Grand Rapids on Monday morning

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- With Andrew Copp sidelined for the remainder of the 2024-25 season after undergoing pectoral surgery and Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed) day-to-day, the Detroit Red Wings supplemented their forward depth by recalling Sheldon Dries from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday morning.

It wasn’t the first time Dries, who has appeared in 122 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks since 2018-19, received that type of call. So now, for the latest addition to the Red Wings’ dressing room, it’s all about continuing to work hard and being as prepared as possible.

“This is a huge opportunity,” Dries said at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday morning. “You want to take it day-by-day, don’t get ahead of yourself too much, enjoy the moment and the small things. And when your name is called, be ready.”

Dries, a native of Macomb, Mich., played four seasons (2013-17) at Western Michigan University, even serving as the Broncos’ captain during his sophomore, junior and senior campaigns. Originally signed by the AHL’s Texas Stars as a free agent in 2017, Dries, in addition to his NHL experience, has compiled 231 points in 322 AHL games with the Stars, Colorado Eagles, Abbotsford Canucks and Griffins.

“He knows what to feel and expect when he goes into a lineup and into arenas,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said about Dries. “We're not flying his parents in for the first game and all that type of stuff that goes on. He's well-established. We have a good idea what he's been doing in in Grand Rapids and now, it's a matter of how we want our lineup to look on any given night. [Rasmussen] could be back quickly. So, it is a full-time or a part-time thing for him? I don’t know, but we’ve called up guys before and they’ve taken advantage of somebody else’s misfortune, and they’re still here.”

Amid his first season with the Griffins after signing a two-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings in July, Dries has posted 27 points, including a team-leading 19 goals, in 48 games.

“A great group of guys,” Dries said about Grand Rapids. “Right now, we’re on a little bit of a skid but up until probably the last 2-3 weeks we were rolling and doing good things. There’s so much skill and young talent down there. It’s fun to go to the rink every single day.”

To join the Red Wings organization was a lot more than just “a dream come true” when the 30-year-old was considering his free-agency options last summer.

“It was the opportunity, but family was a big aspect to that as well,” Dries said. “Having both teams [Red Wings and Griffins] so close, I know I’m kind of that bubble player that can be called upon. It was important, for me, for my family to always be around. We just had a daughter, and she’s nine months old now, so that was huge for the grandparents to see her grow up as well.”

Dries said family has always been a big part of his life and source of support towards his professional hockey career. His father, Todd, played at Western Michigan University in 1986-87. His uncle, Ray Jr., served as captain at the University of Michigan in 1984-85. His cousin, Danny, played for Ohio State University from 2010-12 before spending time in the AHL, Finland’s SM-Liiga and the ECHL.

“My family was amazing with it,” Dries said. “They tried taking me to tournaments and things like that. My brother was four years older, and my dad coached both of our teams. I was on the ice about five days a week with my brother’s team as well, so I think they had a huge impact on growing my game and playing with older guys. My cousin and uncle, they were the same way…a hockey family, for sure.”

Former captain Henrik Zetterberg was a Red Wings player Dries looked up to as a young fan of his hometown NHL club.

“[Zetterberg] played every position, so reliable,” Dries said. “And then obviously, he was captain for a reason. I think he was one of the fan-favorites and he was definitely one of my favorites.”

Dries has come a long way since his days of playing youth hockey in the metro Detroit area. And everything he’s experienced, especially going between the AHL and NHL, has helped his development.

“It’s all about consistency, being reliable for your team when you’re called upon and being a pro every single day,” Dries said. “I think a lot of guys in this room check all those boxes. So, if I come in here and help anyway that I can, I’ll be happy.”

