Dr. Haifa Fakhouri named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Founder, President and CEO of America’s Community Council recognized for contributions to metro Detroit and Michigan

By Melanie Soverinsky @DetroitRedWings / DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Dr. Haifa Fakhouri opened America’s Community Council (ACC) in 1979, formerly called the Arab American and Chaldean Council.

After she worked with the United Nations and recognized the continued challenges that refugees faced when immigrating to the United States, Fakhouri founded ACC in hopes of easing the transition and providing resources to assist in the adjustment to a foreign community.

Since opening its doors, ACC has transformed from a one-building operation into a massive nonprofit with 40 locations, committed to serving anyone who walks through its doors.

“We’ve opened our policies to anyone who needs our health and services,” Fakhouri said. “It’s been very successful and it’s very rewarding to see that we’re able to help others move on and to build a new life in Michigan.”

ACC offers a variety of services including academic assistance, mental health services and financial resources to community members at no added expense. Staff members are bilingual and trilingual to assist those with language barriers.

“We hired professional staff from different walks of life,” Fakhouri said. “From social workers, to psychiatrists, to psychologists and primary care doctors to offer free-of-charge service to anyone who seeks our services in the metropolitan area.”

The Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers Game Changers series, presented by Comerica Bank, celebrates individuals making a difference in the community. Fakhouri is honored to be recognized as an Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers honoree.

“It means a lot that the mainstream community, Tigers and Red Wings recognize the Arab American community and the contribution of the Arab American community to our economy here,” Fakhouri said. “We are blessed to be recognized as a community-based organization that is serving the entire community.”

Fakhouri’s contributions stretch far beyond ACC. She sits on the boards of multiple organizations including the International Women’s Leadership Forum, Board of Directors for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, the Huntington Bank Advisory board and DTE Energy Advisory board, to name a few. Additionally, Fakhouri has received several awards for her distinguished presence in the community.

“With more than 90,000 clients last year, the number of people Dr. Haifa Fakhouri and her team at America's Community Council empower through their services across southeast Michigan is remarkable,” Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Director of Community Impact Kevin Brown said. “We're thrilled to celebrate Dr. Fakhouri as a Game Changers honoree for her lifelong commitment to building communities where core human services are accessible to all."

To learn more about Fakhouri and ACC, visit myacc.org.

