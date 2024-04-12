Dr. Haifa Fakhouri named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT -- Dr. Haifa Fakhouri opened America’s Community Council (ACC) in 1979, formerly called the Arab American and Chaldean Council.

After she worked with the United Nations and recognized the continued challenges that refugees faced when immigrating to the United States, Fakhouri founded ACC in hopes of easing the transition and providing resources to assist in the adjustment to a foreign community.

Since opening its doors, ACC has transformed from a one-building operation into a massive nonprofit with 40 locations, committed to serving anyone who walks through its doors.

“We’ve opened our policies to anyone who needs our health and services,” Fakhouri said. “It’s been very successful and it’s very rewarding to see that we’re able to help others move on and to build a new life in Michigan.”