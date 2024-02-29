- Red Wings home and road jerseys will feature Priority branding beginning February 29
- Priority provides technologically advanced waste services that reduce environmental impact
- As part of multi-year partnership, coordinated sustainability programs between Priority and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment will be established
Detroit Red Wings Announce Michigan-Based Priority as Jersey Patch Partner
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced that Michigan-based Priority will serve as the team’s first Jersey Patch Partner. As part of a multi-year partnership, the leading waste management company known for its commitment to environmental sustainability and outstanding customer service will have its brand marks featured on Detroit’s home and away jerseys, beginning with Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders.
Priority is Michigan’s fastest-growing collection services provider, and earlier this month, finalized a multi-year agreement to provide trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk pick-up services in the city of Detroit. The company was founded in 2018, and currently services communities in Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Lapeer, Genesee, Saginaw, Livingston, Washtenaw, Tuscola, Monroe and Shiawasee counties.
As part of the partnership, coordinated sustainability programs between Priority and the venues operated by Ilitch Sports + Entertainment will be established.
“We are excited for this new partnership with Priority, and for their brand to be featured on the Red Wings jerseys,” said Ryan Gustafson, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. “Priority serves many of the communities in which our fans reside and is dedicated to enhancing environmental sustainability through data and technology. We look forward to partnering with them at our venues for years to come.”
For the past five years, Priority has taken great pride in partnering with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. In 2023, Priority implemented a robust waste diversion and recycling program that produced the most sustainable Grand Prix in the event’s 41-year history and led to a Gold-level certification from the Council for Responsible Sport.
“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Ilitch Sports and Entertainment and the Detroit Red Wings,” said Todd Stamper, Founder and CEO of Priority. “We have built the culture of our young company through many of the same ideals that the Red Wings have represented throughout their history, including a strong work ethic, a passion for serving Michiganders and a championship vision. I appreciate the opportunity that the Ilitch family has provided us to be associated with such a tremendous organization.”
Priority leverages cutting-edge technology to revolutionize waste management, sustainability, and logistics operations. Cameras are installed on all of its 500+ vehicles for enhanced driver experience and communication, and real-time monitoring for all service lines is performed through Next-Generation advanced routing software. Priority’s headquarters in Clinton Township, Mich., features a Command Center Pit that is integrated with the company’s customer service team, providing prompt service and efficient route optimization.
In addition to serving as the Red Wings’ Jersey Patch partner, Priority’s branding currently appears on the ice and dasherboards at Little Caesars Arena and is included in the Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards (DED) on Detroit’s television broadcasts. Priority will also have a significant branding presence at Comerica Park for the upcoming Detroit Tigers season.
About the Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings hockey club, an Original Six member of the National Hockey League and 11-time Stanley Cup Champion, was purchased by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1982. Under Ilitch ownership, the team has won four Stanley Cup championships, six Presidents’ Trophies as the NHL’s regular season champion, and 16 division titles. Other Ilitch companies in the food, sports and entertainment industries include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Tigers, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. The Ilitch Companies also maintain a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. For more information, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com.
About Priority
Priority was born out of a vision to redefine waste management, sustainability, and logistics practices. In 2018, CEO and Founder Todd Stamper along with a group of passionate, experienced individuals with extensive industry experience came together. Priority is driven by a shared goal to create a company that would lead the way in efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Starting with a modest fleet of four roll-off trucks and a dedicated team of fewer than ten individuals, we embarked on our journey to transform the industry. Through unwavering dedication and a forward-thinking approach, we quickly gained recognition for our exceptional services and unique technology-driven solutions in waste and recycling. Priority is among the fastest growing companies in the industry as a result. Our proprietary technology platform powers our Logistic Driver Coordinators (LDCs) and our state-of-the-art Command Center Pit, enabling seamless coordination, real-time tracking, and efficient route optimization. This one-of-a-kind technology program empowers our team to deliver unparalleled service, ensuring timely waste management solutions while minimizing disruptions.