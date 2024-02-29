Detroit Red Wings Announce Michigan-Based Priority as Jersey Patch Partner

DET-Jersey Patch
By Brett McWethy
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com
  • Red Wings home and road jerseys will feature Priority branding beginning February 29
  • Priority provides technologically advanced waste services that reduce environmental impact
  • As part of multi-year partnership, coordinated sustainability programs between Priority and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment will be established

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced that Michigan-based Priority will serve as the team’s first Jersey Patch Partner. As part of a multi-year partnership, the leading waste management company known for its commitment to environmental sustainability and outstanding customer service will have its brand marks featured on Detroit’s home and away jerseys, beginning with Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders.

Priority is Michigan’s fastest-growing collection services provider, and earlier this month, finalized a multi-year agreement to provide trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk pick-up services in the city of Detroit. The company was founded in 2018, and currently services communities in Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Lapeer, Genesee, Saginaw, Livingston, Washtenaw, Tuscola, Monroe and Shiawasee counties.

As part of the partnership, coordinated sustainability programs between Priority and the venues operated by Ilitch Sports + Entertainment will be established.

“We are excited for this new partnership with Priority, and for their brand to be featured on the Red Wings jerseys,” said Ryan Gustafson, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. “Priority serves many of the communities in which our fans reside and is dedicated to enhancing environmental sustainability through data and technology. We look forward to partnering with them at our venues for years to come.”

For the past five years, Priority has taken great pride in partnering with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. In 2023, Priority implemented a robust waste diversion and recycling program that produced the most sustainable Grand Prix in the event’s 41-year history and led to a Gold-level certification from the Council for Responsible Sport.

DET-jersey patch 2

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Ilitch Sports and Entertainment and the Detroit Red Wings,” said Todd Stamper, Founder and CEO of Priority. “We have built the culture of our young company through many of the same ideals that the Red Wings have represented throughout their history, including a strong work ethic, a passion for serving Michiganders and a championship vision. I appreciate the opportunity that the Ilitch family has provided us to be associated with such a tremendous organization.”   

Priority leverages cutting-edge technology to revolutionize waste management, sustainability, and logistics operations. Cameras are installed on all of its 500+ vehicles for enhanced driver experience and communication, and real-time monitoring for all service lines is performed through Next-Generation advanced routing software. Priority’s headquarters in Clinton Township, Mich., features a Command Center Pit that is integrated with the company’s customer service team, providing prompt service and efficient route optimization.

In addition to serving as the Red Wings’ Jersey Patch partner, Priority’s branding currently appears on the ice and dasherboards at Little Caesars Arena and is included in the Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards (DED) on Detroit’s television broadcasts. Priority will also have a significant branding presence at Comerica Park for the upcoming Detroit Tigers season.

About the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings hockey club, an Original Six member of the National Hockey League and 11-time Stanley Cup Champion, was purchased by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1982. Under Ilitch ownership, the team has won four Stanley Cup championships, six Presidents’ Trophies as the NHL’s regular season champion, and 16 division titles. Other Ilitch companies in the food, sports and entertainment industries include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Tigers, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. The Ilitch Companies also maintain a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. For more information, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com.

About Priority

Priority was born out of a vision to redefine waste management, sustainability, and logistics practices. In 2018, CEO and Founder Todd Stamper along with a group of passionate, experienced individuals with extensive industry experience came together. Priority is driven by a shared goal to create a company that would lead the way in efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Starting with a modest fleet of four roll-off trucks and a dedicated team of fewer than ten individuals, we embarked on our journey to transform the industry. Through unwavering dedication and a forward-thinking approach, we quickly gained recognition for our exceptional services and unique technology-driven solutions in waste and recycling. Priority is among the fastest growing companies in the industry as a result. Our proprietary technology platform powers our Logistic Driver Coordinators (LDCs) and our state-of-the-art Command Center Pit, enabling seamless coordination, real-time tracking, and efficient route optimization. This one-of-a-kind technology program empowers our team to deliver unparalleled service, ensuring timely waste management solutions while minimizing disruptions.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders

RECAP: Red Wings’ offensive depth on display in 8-3 win over Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings looking to stay hot Tuesday against Capitals

Dr. Darienne Hudson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Chelios talks Red Wings connection after Blackhawks retire his No. 7 jersey

RECAP: Kane scores overtime game-winner in emotional Chicago return as Red Wings rally past Blackhawks, 3-2

PREVIEW: Patrick Kane excited to return to Chicago with Red Wings on Sunday

RECAP: DeBrincat, four-goal first period help Red Wings roll past Blues, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings open weekend back-to-back set, starting with St. Louis on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Kane, Larkin help stage Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win against Avalanche in ‘great atmosphere’

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde keeping close watch on Lyon’s workload this season

PREVIEW: Red Wings back at Little Caesars Arena to face Avalanche on Thursday

‘I love it here’: Rasmussen grateful for four-year extension with Red Wings

Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to four-year contract extension

Daniel Washington Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings to enjoy ‘happy plane back’ after concluding four-game road trip with 4-3 overtime win against Kraken

Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Kraken Monday for Presidents’ Day matinee to end four-game road trip 

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to feature Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025

RECAP: ‘Lights out’ Reimer posts 38-save shutout as Red Wings douse Flames, 5-0  

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames collide in Calgary on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings looking to move past recent adversity on Western Canada road trip

RECAP: Red Wings fall to NHL-leading Canucks, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle NHL-leading Canucks Thursday for second time in five days

Seider and Walman learning from each other, share special camaraderie

RECAP: Husso exits with lower-body injury in Red Wings’ 8-4 road loss to Oilers

Red Wings, SANA Detroit Collaborate on Exclusive Merchandise Line and Ticket Package in First Night of New Local Designer Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to start Western Canada road trip strong in Edmonton on Tuesday

Dina Harris Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Entering annual Western Canada road trip, confident Red Wings recognize challenge ahead

Michigan State holds off Michigan, 3-2, to win 2024 “Duel in the D”

RECAP: Walman’s penalty-shot goal in overtime helps Red Wings rally past Canucks, 4-3

PREVIEW: Looking to recapture pre-break momentum, Red Wings host Western Conference-leading Canucks for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings return to practice after 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, March 2 vs. Florida Panthers

Red Wings prospects Red Savage, Trey Augustine excited for Little Caesars Arena’s atmosphere Saturday for “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer

Kenneth Donaldson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Matthews, McDavid and DeBrincat Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

Red Wings prioritizing mental, physical rest during 2024 NHL All-Star Break

For DeBrincat, family memories stand out most from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

RECAP: Red Wings enter 2024 NHL All-Star Break after falling to Senators, 3-2, in overtime

DeBrincat on 2024 NHL All-Star Game: ‘It’s cool to be here and enjoy this weekend’

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to ramp up intensity Wednesday against Senators in final game before 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Helping grow the sport of hockey, Veleno visits students at Detroit’s Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Nate Danielson displaying talent, unwavering work ethic

‘It’s just been really cool to watch’: Red Wings inspired by Detroit Lions’ playoff run

Red Wings assign Wyatt Newpower to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings keep good vibes going in 5-2 win against Golden Knights

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan