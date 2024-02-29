Detroit Red Wings Announce Michigan-Based Priority as Jersey Patch Partner

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced that Michigan-based Priority will serve as the team’s first Jersey Patch Partner. As part of a multi-year partnership, the leading waste management company known for its commitment to environmental sustainability and outstanding customer service will have its brand marks featured on Detroit’s home and away jerseys, beginning with Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders.

Priority is Michigan’s fastest-growing collection services provider, and earlier this month, finalized a multi-year agreement to provide trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk pick-up services in the city of Detroit. The company was founded in 2018, and currently services communities in Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Lapeer, Genesee, Saginaw, Livingston, Washtenaw, Tuscola, Monroe and Shiawasee counties.

As part of the partnership, coordinated sustainability programs between Priority and the venues operated by Ilitch Sports + Entertainment will be established.

“We are excited for this new partnership with Priority, and for their brand to be featured on the Red Wings jerseys,” said Ryan Gustafson, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. “Priority serves many of the communities in which our fans reside and is dedicated to enhancing environmental sustainability through data and technology. We look forward to partnering with them at our venues for years to come.”

For the past five years, Priority has taken great pride in partnering with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. In 2023, Priority implemented a robust waste diversion and recycling program that produced the most sustainable Grand Prix in the event’s 41-year history and led to a Gold-level certification from the Council for Responsible Sport.