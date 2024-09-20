How long is this year's program?
DET-RWFR FAQ
The Detroit Red Wings for Reading program runs during the Red Wings season. Teachers who register in September will receive monthly Red Wings for Reading newsletters containing literacy-based activities, ticket offers and more!
When and how does my class receive their materials?
Classroom Challenge materials will be mailed to teachers in February and include:
- Master copies of the Certificate of Achievement and Student Reading Log
- Bracelet incentive for awarding to All-Star Readers
- Four charms for earning each week of the challenge
- Access to additional digital certificates, including All-Star Reader, Reader of the Month, Most Pages Read, and Most Improved
All other resources will be available digitally via the Red Wings for Reading newsletters and webpage.
When and how do I submit my weekly report for the Classroom Challenge?
Weekly reports will open for the Classroom Challenge in February. We will send details before the challenge begins.
Why track the number of minutes read instead of books read for the Classroom Challenge?
Student reading levels vary by grade level and the length of books read varies. Tracking minutes read allows all students to read at their own pace while improving their literacy skills.
What about the number of minutes books are read to students for the Classroom Challenge?
The goal is to get students to read more and improve their reading skills. K-2nd-grade students may count the number of minutes that books are read to them, and 3rd-5th-grade students may count minutes that they read to a sibling or younger child. Ensuring each student reads at the appropriate level is the responsibility of the teacher and parents.
Do the All-Star Reader and year-end MVP Reader have to be the students that read the most minutes for the Classroom Challenge?
While many teachers award based on the number of minutes read, this may cause the same student to win every week and other students who are working very hard may lose their desire to participate, believing they will never win. For this reason, we encourage teachers to consider other criteria for All-Star Readers, such as greatest improvement, most effort shown, etc. Ultimately, the choice to make the program work for their class is each teacher’s.
What do I do if two students tie for a weekly award during the Classroom Challenge?
Our Resource Material page contains an assortment of certificates that teachers can issue to recognize the hard work their students put into the program every week.
When are weekly awards distributed during the Classroom Challenge?
Teachers may issue individual student awards (prize or printable certificate) at the beginning of each week once minutes are totaled. Additional certificate options are available on the Red Wings for Reading website and can be distributed at the teacher's discretion.
How do you determine the top classrooms at the end of the Classroom Challenge? How will my fifth-grade classroom win if my students must read as many pages as a first-grade class?
At the end of the Classroom Challenge, two classrooms — one from K-2 and one from 3-5 — will win a $2,500 classroom library grant. Additionally, five other classrooms from each grade that have read the greatest number of pages per student (based on information provided in the monthly reports) will receive a Little Caesars Pizza party.
How can we find out who is winning the classroom awards?
The Detroit Red Wings Community Impact staff will contact classroom award winners directly.
How can we contact Red Wings for Reading program staff?