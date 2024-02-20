Daniel Washington Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

DETROIT – Daniel Washington is a lifelong resident of the NW Goldberg neighborhood in Detroit. In 2017, at only the age of 24, he established NW Goldberg Cares; an organization focused on revitalizing and maintaining the neighborhood he loves.

“I was born and raised here. I went to Wayne State. I watched as Detroit went through this incredible revitalization,” Washington said. “The resurgence of downtown Detroit and Detroit becoming this cool city everyone wants to go to was credited to Detroit ‘coming back’. But Detroit has always been here, Bankruptcy and all the negative things that happened in the headlines happened to a city that was always vibrant to those who have been here.”

Washington is the third 2024 honoree of the Game Changers series, which celebrates community members making a profound difference for youth in Detroit. In partnership with Comerica Bank, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers will recognize one Game Changers honoree per week during select months throughout the year to receive a $1,000 grant dedicated to the charity of their choice.

“We’re inspired by Daniel’s continued work through NW Goldberg Cares, delivering an incredible level of revitalization and reimagined amenities to one of Detroit’s historic neighborhoods,” Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Director of Community Impact Kevin Brown said. “As a Game Changers honoree, we look forward to supporting Daniel and these important efforts.”

Washington said his work aims to bring much-needed amenities and resources to the historic neighborhood that housed the original Olympia Stadium and is the home of Motown Sound.