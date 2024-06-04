Compher sees bright future for Red Wings after season of growth in 2023-24

“We learned the hard way that every point matters,” Compher said. “It’s so cliché, but every point matters. It was a hard way to learn that lesson, but I think next year, this could be the point that pushes us ahead.”

Compher said he wants to see more consistency from himself and his teammates next season.

“That’s how you win hockey games is playing structured, competitive, the right way and for each other,” Compher said. “We probably weren’t as consistent as we needed to be throughout the entire season. It’s an easy thing to talk about and a hard thing to truly attain.”

Compher has learned how winning clubs are built by going through those growing pains throughout his NHL career.

“It’s really hard to win in this league,” Compher said. “I lived it for a while in Colorado with really good teams. Most times it’s gradual steps forward. It’s not always the most fun. A lot of years you end up not reaching the goal you set for yourself but continue to strive for it.”

After improving by 11 points from 2022-23, the Red Wings know they will play under the weight of expectations next season. Compher is confident Detroit can rise above that weight.

“You don’t just go from down here to all the way up here in one night,” Compher said. “You have to continuously grow that standard and push that standard higher. We pushed our standard higher this year, going into next year and the years ahead.”