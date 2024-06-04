Compher sees bright future for Red Wings after season of growth in 2023-24

29-year-old forward wants self, teammates to build on strides made this season

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- J.T. Compher knows what it takes to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Before signing a five-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings last summer, Compher helped the Colorado Avalanche make six straight postseason appearances from 2017-23, also winning a Stanley Cup championship in 2022.

So while Detroit missed the playoffs this season, Compher said the Red Wings are well positioned to build on their 2023-24 campaign.

“I’m very encouraged by what I saw this year and the future of the group,” Compher said in his end-of-season media session. “It was fun to be part of this group this year and the strides that were taken to grow, and the exciting games we played.”

Compher ended his debut season in Detroit with 48 points in 77 games, including a career-high 19 goals. The 29-year-old forward also tied a career-high with five power-play goals.

“He’s got that full 200-foot game,” Robby Fabbri said about Compher on Nov. 28. “Just really reliable and responsible, yet dangerous with the puck.”

Compher said he was pleased with his production this season but expects more of himself.

“Personally, you always want more and want to do more, especially when a season ends like that,” Compher said. “For this team to go further, I have to do better. I think a lot of guys feel that way.”

An eight-year NHL veteran, Compher knows approaching every game the same way is key to a club’s short and long-term success. He hopes that was a lesson learned for everyone in Detroit’s dressing room this season.

“We learned the hard way that every point matters,” Compher said. “It’s so cliché, but every point matters. It was a hard way to learn that lesson, but I think next year, this could be the point that pushes us ahead.”

Compher said he wants to see more consistency from himself and his teammates next season.

“That’s how you win hockey games is playing structured, competitive, the right way and for each other,” Compher said. “We probably weren’t as consistent as we needed to be throughout the entire season. It’s an easy thing to talk about and a hard thing to truly attain.”

Compher has learned how winning clubs are built by going through those growing pains throughout his NHL career.  

“It’s really hard to win in this league,” Compher said. “I lived it for a while in Colorado with really good teams. Most times it’s gradual steps forward. It’s not always the most fun. A lot of years you end up not reaching the goal you set for yourself but continue to strive for it.”

After improving by 11 points from 2022-23, the Red Wings know they will play under the weight of expectations next season. Compher is confident Detroit can rise above that weight.

“You don’t just go from down here to all the way up here in one night,” Compher said.  “You have to continuously grow that standard and push that standard higher. We pushed our standard higher this year, going into next year and the years ahead.”

