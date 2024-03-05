Carolyn Cassin Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

DETROIT – Carolyn Cassin is no stranger to the Ilitch name. When she worked for Continuum Health Partners Hospice, she was a caretaker for Marian Ilitch’s father and was inspired by Ilitch’s work with Little Caesars. Getting to know Ilitch was what inspired her to become a businesswoman and launch Vista Care, the first national for-profit hospice company in the United States.

“I had a great career in the hospice industry, but after my company was sold, I wanted to do something good for the community that had really given me my start and all the people within it,” Cassin said. “I made a conscious decision to work with this company then called Michigan Women’s Foundation, but we evolved and instead of giving money away, we decided to invest it in women.”

In the last decade, Michigan Women Forward has invested more than $10 million and has made 430 loans to 345 businesses. The organization started its first year investing in two women and now invests in more than 100 women each year.