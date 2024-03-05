Carolyn Cassin Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

President and CEO of Michigan Women Forward recognized for dedication to women’s equality in the state of Michigan

2024 Game Changers Womans History Month_Showcase-Cassin_2568x1444_v1
By Alex Leroux @DetroitRedWings / DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Carolyn Cassin is no stranger to the Ilitch name. When she worked for Continuum Health Partners Hospice, she was a caretaker for Marian Ilitch’s father and was inspired by Ilitch’s work with Little Caesars. Getting to know Ilitch was what inspired her to become a businesswoman and launch Vista Care, the first national for-profit hospice company in the United States.

“I had a great career in the hospice industry, but after my company was sold, I wanted to do something good for the community that had really given me my start and all the people within it,” Cassin said. “I made a conscious decision to work with this company then called Michigan Women’s Foundation, but we evolved and instead of giving money away, we decided to invest it in women.”

In the last decade, Michigan Women Forward has invested more than $10 million and has made 430 loans to 345 businesses. The organization started its first year investing in two women and now invests in more than 100 women each year.

MWFWomanUp2023-CJC

“It’s been an exciting journey, but we’ve made the focus and fundamental premise of the organization what we give people,” Cassin said. “People who haven’t had access to capital or haven’t come from a background with the ability to grow a business, we invest in them and give them the support and resources they need. It’s really changed the face of entrepreneurship in the state of Michigan.”

Cassin is the first 2024 Women’s History Month honoree of the Game Changers series, which celebrates community members making a profound difference for youth in Detroit. In partnership with Comerica Bank, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers are recognizing one Game Changers honoree per week during select months throughout the year to receive a $1,000 grant dedicated to the charity of their choice.

“As we enter Women’s History Month and bring forward the stories of incredible leaders in our community, we’re delighted to celebrate Carolyn Cassin as a Game Changers honoree,” said Kevin Brown, Director of Community Impact for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Through Michigan Women Forward, Carolyn and her team are making a profound difference in the lives of women entrepreneurs across Michigan by delivering necessary economic resources and opportunities to succeed in their endeavors.”

HerImpact CJC

Aside from her work with Michigan Women Forward investing in small businesses and entrepreneurs, Cassin also co-founded a company called the Belle Impact Fund. This company focuses on larger women-owned businesses and helping them scale their businesses and organizations.

Cassin said she planned to go to Michigan Women Forward and help for a short time; she’s now been with the organization for 13 years.

“I just wanted to help them out a little bit, get them on the right track and give them a good business model. I was going to do my thing and leave and then go back into hospice but I didn’t, I stayed here,” Cassin said. “Now we’ve built the largest micro lender in the state and a program that has really changed the lives of hundreds and hundreds of women as they’ve been able to start and grow their business.”

Cassin said she is grateful for the recognition and the full-circle moment it’s brought her.

CJC

“I think of Marian [Ilitch] often,” Cassin said. “It’s the American dream that she did and now I get to help do. Give opportunities to people who might not otherwise have them. It’s an honor to be recognized by Ilitch Sports + Entertainment because I didn’t have many businesswomen to look up to, aside from Marian, and now I am trying to create an ecosystem of women entrepreneurs who help each other and support each other.

“To get the recognition from a company that was started by world-class entrepreneurs, I’m not in the same league as them at all, but the fact that someone at the organization recognized me and my team’s work is great. I’m accepting this on behalf of all the people that we help, we want them to pay it forward and continue to help others, too.”

To learn more about Michigan Women Forward, visit miwf.org.

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by NHL-leading Panthers, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against NHL-leading Panthers

Rasmussen and Fischer cut ribbon on Esports Lounge at Eastpointe Boys & Girls Clubs location 

RECAP: Red Wings’ winning streak halted in 5-3 loss to Islanders

Detroit Red Wings Announce Michigan-Based Priority as Jersey Patch Partner

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders

RECAP: Red Wings’ offensive depth on display in 8-3 win over Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings looking to stay hot Tuesday against Capitals

Dr. Darienne Hudson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Chelios talks Red Wings connection after Blackhawks retire his No. 7 jersey

RECAP: Kane scores overtime game-winner in emotional Chicago return as Red Wings rally past Blackhawks, 3-2

PREVIEW: Patrick Kane excited to return to Chicago with Red Wings on Sunday

RECAP: DeBrincat, four-goal first period help Red Wings roll past Blues, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings open weekend back-to-back set, starting with St. Louis on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Kane, Larkin help stage Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win against Avalanche in ‘great atmosphere’

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde keeping close watch on Lyon’s workload this season

PREVIEW: Red Wings back at Little Caesars Arena to face Avalanche on Thursday

‘I love it here’: Rasmussen grateful for four-year extension with Red Wings

Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to four-year contract extension

Daniel Washington Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings to enjoy ‘happy plane back’ after concluding four-game road trip with 4-3 overtime win against Kraken

Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Kraken Monday for Presidents’ Day matinee to end four-game road trip 

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to feature Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025

RECAP: ‘Lights out’ Reimer posts 38-save shutout as Red Wings douse Flames, 5-0  

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames collide in Calgary on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings looking to move past recent adversity on Western Canada road trip

RECAP: Red Wings fall to NHL-leading Canucks, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle NHL-leading Canucks Thursday for second time in five days

Seider and Walman learning from each other, share special camaraderie

RECAP: Husso exits with lower-body injury in Red Wings’ 8-4 road loss to Oilers

Red Wings, SANA Detroit Collaborate on Exclusive Merchandise Line and Ticket Package in First Night of New Local Designer Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to start Western Canada road trip strong in Edmonton on Tuesday

Dina Harris Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Entering annual Western Canada road trip, confident Red Wings recognize challenge ahead

Michigan State holds off Michigan, 3-2, to win 2024 “Duel in the D”

RECAP: Walman’s penalty-shot goal in overtime helps Red Wings rally past Canucks, 4-3

PREVIEW: Looking to recapture pre-break momentum, Red Wings host Western Conference-leading Canucks for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings return to practice after 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, March 2 vs. Florida Panthers

Red Wings prospects Red Savage, Trey Augustine excited for Little Caesars Arena’s atmosphere Saturday for “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer

Kenneth Donaldson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Matthews, McDavid and DeBrincat Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

Red Wings prioritizing mental, physical rest during 2024 NHL All-Star Break

For DeBrincat, family memories stand out most from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

RECAP: Red Wings enter 2024 NHL All-Star Break after falling to Senators, 3-2, in overtime

DeBrincat on 2024 NHL All-Star Game: ‘It’s cool to be here and enjoy this weekend’

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to ramp up intensity Wednesday against Senators in final game before 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Helping grow the sport of hockey, Veleno visits students at Detroit’s Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School