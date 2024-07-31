Camille Proctor recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Founder & Executive Director of The Color of Autism Foundation celebrated for empowering African Americans with autism and their families

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Camille Proctor will never forget how she felt upon learning her son was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in 2008. And as Proctor began to seek support services for her son, discovering the disparity within the African American community regarding autism awareness was also a challenging aspect.

“The diagnostic process for my son was difficult because he didn’t show the classic signs of autism, so that was very frustrating,” Proctor said. “And once you get the diagnosis, it’s hard to navigate for someone who has an invisible disability. My community didn’t know of or have access to any culturally relevant support.”

So in 2009, Proctor founded The Color of Autism Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to educating and assisting African American families affected by ASD. Striving to empower families by helping them identify early warning signs of autism, the foundation works to improve outcomes for children on the autism spectrum in underserved communities.

Proctor said she takes great pride in the growth of the foundation’s Spectrum of Care programming, a specialized initiative that encompasses an umbrella of support tailored to provide holistic assistance for those in need.   

“Our training programs have been subject of research studies,” Proctor said. “We’ve proven the efficacy of parent training, learning and how simulation information can greatly improve the lives of those impacted by autism.”

Equipping families with the tools to recognize early signs of autism is The Color of Autism Foundation’s primary objective, and the non-profit organization upholds the belief that support and inclusive advocacy helps a community thrive.  

“Families understand how to better support their loved ones with techniques they’ve learned through our training,” Proctor said. “We also have families that better understand how to properly advocate for their loved ones.”

Proctor is the final honoree of the 2024 Disability Pride Month Game Changers series, presented by the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Comerica Bank, which recognizes individuals committed to making a profound difference in the community. 

“It means a lot to be recognized by your community,” Proctor said. “I’m extremely grateful.”

To learn more about The Color of Autism Foundation, visit thecolorofautism.org.

