Camille Proctor recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT -- Camille Proctor will never forget how she felt upon learning her son was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in 2008. And as Proctor began to seek support services for her son, discovering the disparity within the African American community regarding autism awareness was also a challenging aspect.

“The diagnostic process for my son was difficult because he didn’t show the classic signs of autism, so that was very frustrating,” Proctor said. “And once you get the diagnosis, it’s hard to navigate for someone who has an invisible disability. My community didn’t know of or have access to any culturally relevant support.”

So in 2009, Proctor founded The Color of Autism Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to educating and assisting African American families affected by ASD. Striving to empower families by helping them identify early warning signs of autism, the foundation works to improve outcomes for children on the autism spectrum in underserved communities.