Bear’s intangibles stand out to Red Wings as much as his offensive skills

LOS ANGELES -- Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman, as well as Assistant Manager and Director of Amateur Scouting Kris Draper, spoke highly of Carter Bear following Round 1 of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater on Friday night, in which the Detroit Red Wings used their lone first-round pick to take the 18-year-old forward at No. 13 overall.
“We’re getting a very intelligent hockey player, extremely competitive,” Yzerman, from Little Caesars Arena, said in a Zoom call with the media on Friday. “At the junior level, he really can score. We think all of his game translates to the NHL as well. I think our fanbase will really take to him when the time comes that he’s playing for the Red Wings because he competes hard, he’s a really good person. I know we’re very excited about this pick.”