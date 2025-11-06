Back home after five-game road trip out West, Red Wings also see Kane return to practice on Thursday

DETROIT -- Sidelined for almost three weeks with an upper-body injury, Patrick Kane was back practicing as a full participant with the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Thursday morning.
Kane, who sustained the injury late in the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17, has missed the past eight games. When asked about the veteran forward’s status for Friday night’s clash against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said that’s still to be determined.
“I made contact with him a couple of times about how he felt, and he said that he felt pretty good,” McLellan said about Kane. “I think that’s positive, but that decision will be made tomorrow when we get a little more information.”