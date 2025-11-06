Back home after five-game road trip out West, Red Wings also see Kane return to practice on Thursday

Kane is encouraged by the progress he’s made on the ice, especially over the last four to five days, and itching to draw back into the lineup. Across five games this season, the 36-year-old has notched five points on two goals and three assists.

“I was pretty confident that I was going to be able to get in a practice and skate with the team today,” Kane said. “But yeah, you never really know once you get into it, so pretty happy I was able to participate and go the whole way.”

Prior to Thursday’s practice, Kane had been getting himself back up to full speed and strength.

“A lot of skating the past couple weeks, working out and different things like that,” Kane said. “It kind of felt like a couple weeks of summer training, to be honest with you. Get back into action, I think my conditioning will be there and shouldn’t drop off too much.”

And during Thursday’s on-ice session, Kane skated in his usual spot on Detroit’s second line alongside Alex DeBrincat and Marco Kasper.

“He finishes off that line well when they’re playing good,” McLellan said. “Cat, I thought on the trip, had some good looks, good shots and produced offensively. I think there’s more in Marco Kasper. App did an admirable job when he was up there, but [Kane] just finishes that line off and certainly the power play. He’s a guy that a lot of it runs through.”