Back home after five-game road trip out West, Red Wings also see Kane return to practice on Thursday

Tickets remain available for this weekend’s Hockeytown Centennial Fan Fest and Saturday’s 100 Years of Hockeytown: A Night at the Fox Theater

DET_Kane_11.06.25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Sidelined for almost three weeks with an upper-body injury, Patrick Kane was back practicing as a full participant with the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Thursday morning.

Kane, who sustained the injury late in the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17, has missed the past eight games. When asked about the veteran forward’s status for Friday night’s clash against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said that’s still to be determined.

“I made contact with him a couple of times about how he felt, and he said that he felt pretty good,” McLellan said about Kane. “I think that’s positive, but that decision will be made tomorrow when we get a little more information.”

Patrick Kane & Todd McLellan Practice Media | Nov. 6, 2025

Kane is encouraged by the progress he’s made on the ice, especially over the last four to five days, and itching to draw back into the lineup. Across five games this season, the 36-year-old has notched five points on two goals and three assists.

“I was pretty confident that I was going to be able to get in a practice and skate with the team today,” Kane said. “But yeah, you never really know once you get into it, so pretty happy I was able to participate and go the whole way.”

Prior to Thursday’s practice, Kane had been getting himself back up to full speed and strength.

“A lot of skating the past couple weeks, working out and different things like that,” Kane said. “It kind of felt like a couple weeks of summer training, to be honest with you. Get back into action, I think my conditioning will be there and shouldn’t drop off too much.”

And during Thursday’s on-ice session, Kane skated in his usual spot on Detroit’s second line alongside Alex DeBrincat and Marco Kasper.

“He finishes off that line well when they’re playing good,” McLellan said. “Cat, I thought on the trip, had some good looks, good shots and produced offensively. I think there’s more in Marco Kasper. App did an admirable job when he was up there, but [Kane] just finishes that line off and certainly the power play. He’s a guy that a lot of it runs through.”

Kane didn’t travel with the Red Wings for their most recent five-game road trip out West, but credited his teammates for finding different ways to win on the road and, as a result, continuing the club’s strong start to the season.

Going into Thursday’s NHL slate, Detroit had the second-best record (9-4-0; 18 points) in the Atlantic Division.

“A lot of focus was people wanting to talk about playoffs and things like that, but in here the focus was more about getting off to a good start and putting ourselves in a good position," Kane said. "I think we got to be happy with where we’re at right now.”

A four-day stretch of fun festivities also kicked off on Thursday morning with the Hockeytown Centennial FanFest at MotorCity Casino Hotel. Single-day passes are still available for the nostalgic event, in addition to tickets for Saturday’s 100 Years of Hockeytown: A Night at the Fox Theatre, here.

“The logo, the jerseys, the 100 years, the Winged Wheel, Hockeytown, the legends that have come through – you can go places, whether it’s a bookstore or online, and find documentaries about the Red Wings,” McLellan said. “That doesn’t happen with a lot of the new teams. They just don’t have the history… Where teams are talking about building new areas or their first arena, we’re four in now. That in itself is remarkable. That’s all part of being around for 100 years and being an Original Six team.”

News Feed

RECAP: In finale of five-game road trip out West, Red Wings blanked by Knights, 1-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle Knights on Tuesday to wrap up five-game road trip out West 

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘gut out’ 3-2 shootout win in San Jose

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on the Sharks in San Jose on Sunday

RECAP: Unable to rally on the road, Red Wings drop 5-2 decision to Ducks

PREVIEW: Back in Anaheim, Gibson set to start between the pipes for Detroit on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘battle through’ on the road for 4-3 shootout victory over Kings

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to build off opener of five-game road trip, face Kings on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit's five-game road trip out West off to ‘a really good start' thanks to 5-2 win in St. Louis

PREVIEW: Red Wings start five-game road trip out West with rematch against Blues on Tuesday

Start time changes announced for five games

Red Wings assign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘get the job done,’ score six unanswered goals to rally for 6-4 win over Blues

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to start strong, limit rush opportunities against Blues on Saturday night

Red Wings activate Nate Danielson from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Islanders, 7-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings tangle with Islanders, finish back-to-back road set on Thursday

RECAP: Detroit's five-game winning streak ends with 4-2 loss in Buffalo

PREVIEW: Detroit opens midweek back-to-back road set in Buffalo on Wednesday

Larkin embodying ‘everything a captain should be’ for Red Wings early in 2025-26 season

Larkin leads 3 Stars of the Week 

RECAP: Red Wings keep winning 'in different ways,' beat Oilers by 4-2 score to extend streak to five

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand, try for fifth straight win when Oilers visit on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings edge Lightning in overtime, 2-1, for fourth straight win

PREVIEW: Going for fourth straight win, Red Wings host Lightning for Star Wars Night on Friday

One week into their 2025-26 season, Red Wings forging identity and growing from learning moments

RECAP: Appleton, Talbot lead the way as Red Wings take down Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game homestand, go for third consecutive win when Panthers visit on Wednesday 

RECAP: Detroit ‘got contributions from everyone’ in 3-2 win at Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for Monday matinee in Toronto

Yzerman says Red Wings’ rookie trio ‘exceeded our expectations’ this fall en route to earning 2025-26 Opening Night roster spots

RECAP: Red Wings ‘dug in a little bit more,’ rally for 6-3 victory over Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Aiming to show resiliency, Red Wings battle visiting Maple Leafs on Saturday

Red Wings activate James Van Riemsdyk from non-roster status

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Canadiens on Opening Night, 5-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to kick off Centennial season, host Canadiens for Opening Night on Thursday

Detroit Red Wings announce details for Opening Night, Red Carpet Walk and what fans can expect throughout Red Wings Centennial

Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Ahead of Monday’s 23-man NHL roster deadline, Red Wings encouraged by hard work they put in during 2025-26 preseason

RECAP: Detroit finishes 2025-26 preseason slate with 6-5 comeback overtime win against Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs for 2025-26 preseason finale on Saturday

Red Wings assign three players to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Third-period preseason road rally sends Red Wings past Maple Leafs, 3-1

Red Wings trim preseason roster to 28

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs in penultimate preseason clash for both squads on Thursday 

Red Wings reduce preseason roster to 40

RECAP: Penalty kill helps visiting Red Wings fend off Blackhawks for 3-1 preseason victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Chicago for exhibition contest on Tuesday