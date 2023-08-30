Red Wings defenseman prospect Antti Tuomisto excited for AHL opportunity

DETROIT -- After playing two seasons at the University of Denver from 2020-22, Detroit Red Wings defenseman prospect Antti Tuomisto decided it was time for something new.

So Tuomisto, who was Detroit's 35th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, opted to forgo his final two seasons of NCAA eligibility to play in his native Finland.

"I thought about it for a long time," Tuomisto said on July 4. "For months there, what's the right decision for my future? I think I made a good choice."

Tuomisto spent the 2022-23 campaign with TPS of the SM-Liiga, Finland's top professional league, and recorded 20 points (5-15-20) in 60 games. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound blueliner also tallied two assists in three postseason contests.

Video: Antti Tuomisto | Media Availability | 07/04/23

"I thought he had a good season in Finland," Red Wings assistant director of player development Dan Cleary said on July 5. "He certainly progressed well. He's a smart, cerebral player."

Tuomisto said this past season with TPS was a learning experience.

"There's a lot of skating in Finland, too, with the bigger sheet," Tuomisto said. "Also, puck battles and stuff like that with bigger guys. It's harder, so I think that helped me a lot."

While playing overseas, Tuomisto gathered plenty of hockey tidbits from former NHL defensemen Niklas Kronwall and Sami Salo. Kronwall, who spent his entire 15-year career with Detroit, including a 2008 Stanley Cup championship, currently serves as the Red Wings Director of European Player Development.

"I want to use my shot," Tuomisto said. "That's one thing I worked on a lot with Sami Salo, who was our D-coach in Finland. And of course, with Niklas Kronwall a lot on that. I think I got a lot better in that last season."

After participating in the Red Wings' Development Camp last month in Detroit, Tuomisto is focusing on the 2023-24 season, as the 22-year-old is set to navigate his first full campaign in North America with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins.

"It's definitely gonna be one level higher than college," said Tuomisto, who signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Detroit in March. "I'm excited to see what that's gonna be like."

Like many young prospects, Cleary believes Tuomisto will face a learning curve while adjusting to the AHL.

"This is gonna be a big test for him coming over for his first year of pro in North America," Cleary said. "Like anything, just gotta be patient and see how he goes."

Leaning on his strengths, according to Tuomisto, will help him find his footing with the Griffins.

"I try to defend," Tuomisto said. "That's my first priority. I also really take pride in the first pass and getting the puck to the forwards. Those are probably the two biggest things I can help with."