Anika Goss named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT – Anika Goss imagines a unique future for the City of Detroit.

After working to build sustainable communities in metro Detroit for nearly 25 years, Goss was named CEO of Detroit Future City (DFC) in 2015.

Goss is this year’s second Black History Month honoree in the Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Game Changers series, which celebrates community members making a profound difference in Detroit. In partnership with Comerica Bank, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers recognize one Game Changers honoree per week during select months to receive a $1,000 grant dedicated to the charity of their choice.

At the core of DFC’s mission is its Strategic Framework, a comprehensive 50-year guide to decision making and investment in Detroit. At the heart of that plan is creating equity for Detroiters, chief among those being its majority Black and Brown population that have long been maligned by injustice.

“The idea of what we think of equity is actually creating the opportunity for economic growth and ability for Detroiters,” Goss said. “We have to focus on wages so Detroit can't be viewed by major companies as the city of low-wage workforce for your company.”

Much has been made about the increased investment in the City of Detroit over the last 10 years to provide low-income Detroiters with housing and community amenities at the neighborhood level, but Goss said sustainability will come from mid-sized businesses emerging from Detroit, not just coming to it.