Andrew Copp undergoes successful surgery

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings forward Andrew Copp underwent successful surgery today to repair his left pectoral tendon. He will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season with an expected recovery time of 4-6 months.

Copp, 30, was signed by Detroit as a free agent on July 13, 2022. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound center has skated in 217 games with the Red Wings over the last three seasons, notching 32 goals and adding 66 assists for 98 points. He has 23 points (10-13-23) in 56 games played this season.

Copp was injured during the second period of Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Prior to the injury, he registered his 300th career NHL point with an assist on Alex DeBrincat’s first-period tally against the Wild. Saturday was also Copp’s 700th career NHL game. He has appeared in 467 games with the Winnipeg Jets, 16 with the New York Rangers, and 217 with the Red Wings.