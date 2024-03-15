Alison Vaughn Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

DETROIT – Alison Vaughn wanted to help women get jobs in her community, but for those women to attend interviews, they needed proper clothes, and to buy those clothes, they needed a job; and there didn’t seem to be a solution for the cycle. So Vaughn created one.

Twenty-four years ago, Vaughn founded Jackets for Jobs. She saw a need in her community but was also inspired by her half-sister.

“She and I grew up totally different. I grew up attending private school and she grew up with hardly any education,” Vaughn said. “We hadn’t seen each other for about 20 years and when we reunited, she told me she was dying of cancer. Six months later, she died. When I was helping with the funeral arrangements, I learned she was on welfare. Our lives were so different, and I wanted to do something to give back to women that were on welfare, so people don’t have to go through this.”

Vaughn’s sister’s passing inspired her to start Jackets for Jobs in 2000 with a mission of helping women become self-sufficient. In 2007, TJ Maxx came calling. The company provided a $1 million investment for Jackets for Jobs and allowed Vaughn’s work to grow and include men’s clothing as well.