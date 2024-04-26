Ahmad Chebbani named final 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

DETROIT -- Ahmad Chebbani co-founded the American Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) in 1992 in hopes of providing the necessary support for local businesses to thrive.

The non-profit has grown into the largest American Arab business institution in the nation and continues to promote success and aid businesses in need across the country.

“We’re really excited about our future endeavors as an organization,” Chebbani said. “We are reaching new territories and new levels of service for members. I’m proud of what we have achieved for the community and being able to sustain services that give entrepreneurs a system and mentors them to make sure they do the same for others in the future."

Chebbani’s leadership with the AACC is one of many hats he wears in the community. Chebbani founded Omnex Accounting & Tax Services in 1987, currently serving as president and CEO of the highly distinguished financial organization.