Game Preview: 11.06.25 vs Washington Capitals

The Penguins return home to take on the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Pittsburgh Night, presented by U. S. Steel. The night will be a celebration of the city we love with many local mascots in attendance. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.

This game will be available to watch on ESPN+ and Hulu. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (8-4-2), WAS (6-5-1)

Since the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign, no team has defeated Washington more than Pittsburgh (24 wins). Pittsburgh has points in seven of its last 11 games versus Washington (6-4-1) dating back to Nov. 9, 2022. Tomorrow's game begins a stretch where the Penguins will play five of their next eight games at home.