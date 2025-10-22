Legend! Legend! Legend!

When Kris Letang skated back to the bench after recording his 600th career assist on Tuesday night, he was quickly embraced by teammate Erik Karlsson, who had a huge smile on his face.

Letang joined Karlsson as one of only four active defensemen to reach such an impressive number – Brent Burns and Victor Hedman are the others – and just the 20th blueliner in NHL history to do so.

“It’s awesome,” Karlsson said. “Obviously, he’s had a lot of adversity in his career, even though we weren’t teammates at the time. Getting to know him on a personal level, you start seeing how much he dedicates himself to this game. For him to be able to accomplish milestones is equally as fun as doing it yourself. He’s such a good guy. It was nice that it happened (Tuesday), and he didn’t get stuck at 99 for a while. I’m sure I did [Laughs].”