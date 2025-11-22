Game Preview: 11.22.25 vs. Seattle Kraken

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins continue along their three-game homestand as they take on the Seattle Kraken. Puck drop is set for 7 PM, and doors open at 5:30 PM. The first 7,500 guests in attendance will receive a scarf courtesy of PPG.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (10-6-4), SEA (10-5-5)

Pittsburgh is looking to snap a three-game losing skid against the Kraken. Pittsburgh is 11-5-2 in its last 18 games against Western Conference opponents. The team is 6-4-1 against the West this year.

Blake Lizotte has six career points (1G-5A) in 11 games against Seattle, which includes points in four of his last seven games against them (1G-3A).

The Penguins enter today’s game ranked first in the NHL in power-play percentage (32.6%) and fifth in penalty kill success rate (84.7%).

Danton Heinen has five points (1G-4A) in eight career games against Seattle. He has assists in back-to-back games against them (2A).

Pittsburgh’s penalty kill has allowed just three power-play goals against over its last 12 games (31-for-34, 91.2%).

Anthony Mantha enters tonight’s game with 11 points (7G-4A) in his last 15 games.

MULTI-POINT MADNESS

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game one multi-point effort shy of becoming just the sixth player in NHL history with 500 or more multi-point games.

HOW SWEDE IT IS

Erik Karlsson enters tonight’s game two points shy of tying Peter Forsberg for the eighth-most points by a Swedish- born player in NHL history. Karlsson is also one assist shy of tying Brad Park for the 12th most assists by a defenseman in NHL history.

LIZZO’S 400th GAME

Blake Lizotte is set to play in his 400th career game today. He has 130 points (51G-79A) in 399 career games. With the Penguins, the forward has played in 79 career games with 24 points (14G-10A). He is set to become the 30th active undrafted player to reach 400 games in the NHL. He tied his career high in goals (11) with the Penguins in the 2024-25 season.

MALK-A-MANIA

Evgeni Malkin has points in seven of his last nine games and has a team-leading 23 (5G-18A) points on the year. Malkin has picked up points in all but four games this season (16/20, 80.0%) and has recorded multiple points in just under a third of his games played (6/20, 30.0%). Only nine players have recorded a point in more games than him.

SPECIAL TEAMS, SPECIAL PLAYS

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the highest power-play percentage (32.6%) in the league. They have had the fewest power-play opportunities in the league (46) but their power-play goal total (15) is tied for ninth in the NHL. Sidney Crosby has six power-play goals which is tied for fifth among all skaters and the Penguins have nine different goal scorers on the man advantage. Evgeni Malkin has eight power-play assists which ranks fifth in the NHL. The Penguins have scored multiple power-play goals in a game four times this season and are 6-3-1 when scoring on the man advantage in general.

BRICK WALL

Sergei Murashov recorded his first ever win and made all 22 saves to record his first shutout on Nov. 16 versus the Nashville Predators. He is the fastest goaltender in Penguins history to record a shutout (2 GP) alongside Denis Herron. He also joined Jeff Zatkoff as the only other goaltender to record a shutout in their first win. Murashov became the sixth-youngest goaltender to record a shutout in franchise history (21 years, 229 days).

