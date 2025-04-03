Game Preview: 04.03.25 at St. Louis Blues

By Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins begin their last multi-game road trip of the season as they head to St. Louis to face the Blues. Puck drop is set for 8 PM Eastern Time at Enterprise Center.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (30-34-11), STL (41-28-7)

The Penguins are 7-1-0 over the last eight games against the Blues. Pittsburgh has points in 11 of its last 14 games versus St. Louis (10-3-1) dating back to Feb. 4, 2017. On the road against St. Louis, the Penguins have points in five of its last seven games, and a record of 5-2-0 during that time span.

Sidney Crosby notched a goal Sunday night against Ottawa, stretching his point streak to 10 games. No NHL player has a longer active streak than Crosby’s 10. Over the last 10 games dating back to March 9, the forward is tied for seventh in points across all skaters.

The tally marked Crosby's 24th career overtime goal, which only trails Alex Ovechkin for the most overtime goals of all time.

The goal also marked Crosby’s 97th career game-winning goal, surpassing Mats Sundin for sole possession of 12th place on the NHL’s all-time game-winning goals list. His next game-winning goal will tie him with Bobby Hull and Guy Lafleur for 10th all-time.

With his goal against Buffalo on Thursday, Sidney Crosby notched a goal to record his 80th point of the season. He became the 12th player in NHL history to tally 80 or more points in their age 37 season or older. He then followed that up with an overtime winner against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday for his 81st point of the season.

Erik Karlsson recorded an assist on Crosby’s overtime goal on Sunday, which marked his 5th overtime point of the season and 41st of his career. His five overtime points this season are tied for first among all defensemen, while his 41 career overtime points ranks first all-time among defensemen.

Karlsson ranks first among team defensemen and fourth overall with 51 points (10G-41A) this season. He currently sits one point away from tying Markus Naslund (869) for the ninth-most points by a Swedish-born player.

Karlsson enters tonight's game just one goal shy of reaching the 200-goal plateau. Among active blueliners, Karlsson’s 199 career goals rank second in the NHL.

Bryan Rust has four goals over his last six games (4G-2A) and is just two goals away from reaching the 200-goal mark. Only eight players in Penguins history have recorded more goals with the franchise than Rust. Since his first full season in 2015-16, Rust ranks ninth among his draft class in goals.

Rust is having an exceptional year, as he is currently just two goals away from matching his career-high total of 28 goals set in the 2023-24 season, and three points shy of tying his career high of 58 points achieved in the 2021-22 season.

1) Goaltender Tristan Jarry has played in eight career games versus St. Louis going 7-1-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and one shutout. He has a 2-1 record against them on the road dating back to Mar. 17, 2022.

2) Noel Acciari is two blocked shots shy of his second season with 100 or more blocked shots (2019-20, 103).

3) Evgeni Malkin has picked up 23 points (9G-14A) in 24 career games versus the St. Louis Blues. He has 10 points (5G-5A) in 12 career games against the Blues at the Enterprise Center.

4) Bryan Rust has 16 points (5G-9A) in his last 10 games against the St. Louis Blues dating back to Feb. 4, 2017, including six multi-point games. His 1.33 points-per-game against the Blues (16 PTS in 12 GP) is his highest against any team and ranks fifth in the league among active players.

5) Blake Lizotte scored his 10th goal of the season Thursday night in Buffalo, marking the third time in his career he has scored 10 or more goals in a season. The forward is currently one goal shy of tying his career high of 11 goals, set during the 2022-23 season.

