Captain Consistent

Often described as a student of the game, Crosby has put in the work to learn his body’s physiology and is so in tune to it, figuring out what he needs to be successful at every stage. While the superstitious captain is certainly a creature of habit – “I don't think he's changed up too much in the last 20 years,” Bryan Rust said with a laugh – Crosby has adapted his approach here and there along the way, while maintaining the same incredible level of discipline.

“His routines in the weight room… the way he takes care of his body... there's a daily endeavor to that,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said, who’s said the genius of Crosby’s legacy is that it’s like an iceberg. That the tip is magnificent hockey, but there’s so much substance underneath.

“It's all the routine that he puts in with some of the dynamic warmup stuff and the activation stuff, so that he takes care of his hips and his groin and his back... That's why he’s good. A lot of it's tedious. Like, you don't want to do it. It’s a pain in the ass. That's how most guys are. He just does it, and he revels in the arduous task that it is.”

That applies on the ice as well, as Sullivan said Crosby is the only player he has ever coached that actually embraces the grind in practice.

“When we do down low drills, he relishes it. Every other player on the ice is miserable. And he relishes it,” Sullivan said. “He comes to me all the time, and says, we need more grind, we need more grind. I’m like, Sid, we’re trying to give these guys a rest! [Laughs]”

Crosby’s been like that since the beginning. He’s always had an insatiable appetite to improve and get better, and that hasn’t wavered despite everything Crosby has accomplished.

“Even if the situation is what it is right now, he still works on his craft,” Kris Letang said. “He still wants to be the best player out there. He still goes out early in the morning and tries to work on different things.”

“For him to be doing it this good, this many years, you have to have some kind of crazy hunger in you, and he does. He has it,” Armstrong added. “It's been built in him. He wants to be good. He wants to be the guy.”

“Sometimes I ask him, like, why can’t you just trust that you’re one of the best players of all time? Maybe that’s the difference,” Rakell said. “To be that consistent for 20 years, always at the top, he just sees the game differently, plays the game differently, has different expectations on every shift.”

What also impresses Sullivan and Rust about that approach is that Crosby always finds a way to bring that mentality, even when he’s tired. Because while it’s hard to believe sometimes, Crosby is human, too. That’s the biggest lesson Rust has learned from his teammate.

“Just work every day. It doesn't matter if you've been on a really good streak, a really bad streak, you're having an off day, or slept horribly. Just keep bringing it to the rink every day,” Rust said.

The standard Crosby has set and maintained has helped raise the level of everyone around him, which they all appreciate.

“He was very demanding, even when he was young when I played with him,” Armstrong said. “It made me so much better... I would find myself wanting to play well for him, in a sense. So, he draws you into it just because of the way he is. I loved being pushed every day, in practice, every drill. If I got to go with him, or if we lined up, I knew you had to be ready to go. I think ultimately, that's the culture here in Pittsburgh. That's what's been here for 20 years, since he's been here, that’s been built and ingrained in the teams every single year.”

Malone, who also sat next to him in the locker room, had to laugh when he reflected back some of the feedback received.

“When I passed him the puck, if it was a little wobbly, he wanted a perfect flat pass, and I was telling him to slow down a little bit, maybe,” Malone chuckled. “But I think it's that consistency and those expectations of every day, bringing the best of whatever you got, showing up and to continue that growth mindset.”

That doesn’t mean it’s all work and no play. Talk to any of the guys from those years when they had a young group coming into the league together. More often than not, they’ll say their fondest memories are from having friendly but intense competitions, then hanging out in the locker room wearing their half gear until staff told everyone to go home.

“Obviously, playing together, winning together, those are such good memories and a lot of fun and all the best,” Marc-Andre Fleury said. “But to be with these guys every day, and the group of guys that we had all these years is awesome, you know? To battle with them and have some laughs in practice.”

As for the games, Crosby’s expectations for his line each time they go over the boards are high.

“I think that’s something that was eye-opening to me, is that he expects us to score every shift, or do something,” Rakell said. “If we have a shift where nothing happens, he won’t accept it.”

Malone loved how that mentality really did manifest into production... year after year, times 20 and counting.

“It was just a lot of fun. Getting out there, we believed we could score anytime we were on the ice. I think that belief was something special,” he said. “We generated through practice and preparation. But ultimately, it was great. We loved the game, and the game loved us back. So, it's great to see him continue with this run and break so many records. Couldn’t think of a better ambassador for the game of hockey, the way he is as a person, not just as an amazing player.”