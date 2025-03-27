Captain Consistent

Sidney Crosby has won Stanley Cups, garnered countless awards, has an incredible international resume and, as he progresses along in his career, continues to climb all-time lists and achieve new milestones.
While everything Crosby has accomplished has been remarkable, the captain’s latest feat is simply staggering. On Thursday in Buffalo, Crosby clinched the 20th point-per-game season of his 20-year career, surpassing Wayne Gretzky (19) for the most in NHL history.
Checking in with teammates past and present, their reactions say it all.
“It’s insane,” said star winger Rickard Rakell, a six-time 20-goal scorer who got a career-high 69 points in 77 games during the 2017-18 campaign. “Like, I never had one, and I thought that I had good seasons. But 20 years in a row?! It’s just mind-blowing. Twenty years!”
“I think this is the coolest record,” Colby Armstrong added. “I think for every player, consistency is the one (universal) thing. Like, go talk to guys down in the minors. They'll say, what's one thing you need to improve? Consistency.
“Then, to be as great as he's been through his career for as long as he has is the ultimate hockey thing that everyone aspires to, and that's him. So, look at me – like, my hair is gray and I'm old, this is his 20th year [laughs]. It's pretty amazing, the greatness that we've been able to witness. The consistency that he's done it at speaks volumes of the player he is.”
As a rookie, Crosby recorded 102 points in 81 games in the first season post-lockout, with the league emerging from a clutch-and-grab era that had made scoring difficult to come by.
“His rookie season was out of this world. It was like, wow. Like, here we go, okay, we got something, we got something cooking, and he never took his foot off the gas,” said Armstrong, who played alongside Crosby at the start.
Chris Kunitz was one of Crosby’s longest-tenured linemates, spending years on Crosby’s wing. He was there while Crosby worked his way back from concussion and neck issues during the 2010-11 and ’11-12 seasons, figuring out how to get back to the top of his game, and remain there like he has.
“The longevity of seeing somebody produce at that level for multiple generations, when most of us only have careers for eight or so years – it’s special,” Kunitz said. “To watch Sid do it as the phenomenal teenager, get into some years with the injuries, and then to come back and just propel his team every night... for him to keep doing it this late into his career, no one else has done that for this long. It’s a hats off to all the success from how hard he works every day.”
The throughlines across Crosby’s career that have led to this milestone – in addition to his elite talent, of course – are his passion for the game, his drive to be the best, and his willingness to put the work in to do so.
“Ultimately, for it to be 20 years and see him back when he first started, it's so inspiring, actually – to just understand that we shouldn't limit ourselves, but to keep pushing,” said Ryan Malone, another linemate from the early days. “To see it from the hockey perspective now, and see all these records he's breaking, it's just been amazing. It's so deserving, as someone that has worked so hard for it.”
Crosby’s love for the sport – which seems to grow stronger as he gets older, now 37 years old – is the foundation for it all. As six-time Stanley Cup Champion Bryan Trottier once put it, “He’s a special kid in the sense that he finds the pure joy of the game. I think that is the 8-year-old in him that is the consummate rink rat.”
Or, according to Armstrong, a ‘Creature.’
“I nicknamed him that,” grinned Armstrong, a color analyst for the Penguins who played alongside Crosby in the early days. “Like, he's a creature of the game. He loves every little thing about it. His preparation, his summers, his workouts, coming to the rink every day and getting ready to play, all that – he loves all of that stuff, the process of it all. I think having that mindset and being, ultimately, super dedicated beyond anyone else – whether it's his diet or anything he has to do to prepare for a season or a game – that kind of crazy love for the game has, I think, separated him from everyone else.”
Armstrong joked that Crosby tends to be a bit secretive about what exactly he does in the offseasons. “It's kind of weird, I've asked him some questions, and he's like, I can't tell you,” Armstrong laughed. “He's got something that's special!”
A good portion is spent at home in Nova Scotia, working with longtime trainer Andy O’Brien alongside fellow Cole Harbour native Nathan MacKinnon, with their competitive nature bringing out the best in both of them. And maybe, a little bit of the worst, as told to Elliotte Friedman.