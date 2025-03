The Pittsburgh captain, who has appeared in 72 games thus far, leads the team with 54 assists and 80 points, while his 26 goals are tied for second behind teammate Rickard Rakell. Of his 80 points, 53 have come during 5-on-5 play, which ranks first in the NHL.

This season marked the 14th time Crosby has notched 80 points or more in a season as he and Wayne Gretzky (17) are the only players in NHL history with 14 or more 80-point campaigns.

Crosby leads all active players and ranks ninth in NHL history with 1,676 points (618G-1,058A). He is one of just 11 players in NHL history to play their entire career with one team spanning at least 20 seasons, and his 1,676 points are the fourth-most points with one franchise in NHL history.