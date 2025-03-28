Crosby's Legendary Longevity Fueled by Work Ethic, Teammates

In the first period of Pittsburgh’s matchup with Buffalo on Thursday at KeyBank Center, Rickard Rakell sent a pass to Sidney Crosby, who had found some open ice near the blue paint and let his winger know he wanted the puck.

He kicked it to his blade, quickly buried a shot glove side, and, as the puck crossed the line, made history.

“He scores! Crosby, the most consistent of them all! His 20th straight season with a point-per-game, it passes Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history! Sir Sidney, one of the best to ever do it,” said Josh Getzoff, SportsNet Pittsburgh play-by-play broadcaster, on the goal call.

It was Crosby’s 80th point, with the 37-year-old only able to play in a maximum of 80 games this season after missing two due to injury. During the first intermission interview, Crosby was asked what's been the most important factor of that consistency.

“I think just work ethic," Crosby said. "I think you have to continue to get better and learn. Even after this long, you got to continue to evolve and adjust. So, that's something that I try to do, but I've been pretty lucky to play with some great players over that 20 years. I think that's a big part of it, too.”