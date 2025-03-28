Crosby's Legendary Longevity Fueled by Work Ethic, Teammates

Sidney-Crosby-PIT-BUF
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

In the first period of Pittsburgh’s matchup with Buffalo on Thursday at KeyBank Center, Rickard Rakell sent a pass to Sidney Crosby, who had found some open ice near the blue paint and let his winger know he wanted the puck.

He kicked it to his blade, quickly buried a shot glove side, and, as the puck crossed the line, made history.

“He scores! Crosby, the most consistent of them all! His 20th straight season with a point-per-game, it passes Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history! Sir Sidney, one of the best to ever do it,” said Josh Getzoff, SportsNet Pittsburgh play-by-play broadcaster, on the goal call.

It was Crosby’s 80th point, with the 37-year-old only able to play in a maximum of 80 games this season after missing two due to injury. During the first intermission interview, Crosby was asked what's been the most important factor of that consistency.

“I think just work ethic," Crosby said. "I think you have to continue to get better and learn. Even after this long, you got to continue to evolve and adjust. So, that's something that I try to do, but I've been pretty lucky to play with some great players over that 20 years. I think that's a big part of it, too.”

Like Bryan Rust, who was just brimming with excitement as he congratulated his linemate and captain on the bench.

“He's a tremendously special player and person... just, 20 years is a huge accomplishment, and it says more about him as a person than player,” Rust said. “Obviously, he works extremely hard, and kind of knows what it takes. There's a lot of people who can be good for one, two, five years. But to do it for that long, I think, is incredibly special.”

Up in the stands, the happiness and pride were evident from Sidney’s dad Troy, mom Trina, and girlfriend Kathy, able to see the moment happen live.

“They've been to a lot of games over the years, and they've sacrificed so much and been so supportive,” Crosby said. “So, to have them here for a moment like this is really special.”

It was the one bright spot in a tough 7-3 loss for the Penguins, which meant that it wasn't easy for Crosby to speak about the milestone after the game. But Crosby again made it a point to express his appreciation for all of the guys he’s played with over the years who have contributed to two decades of production.

“Obviously, all the guys in that room, a lot of people you think of and have been a big part of it. So, thankful for that, and nice that I've been able to play that long,” Crosby said.

