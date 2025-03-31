Jarry Picks Up Shutout Against Senators

WHAT HAPPENED

The Penguins got back on track on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena after a tough road trip, shutting out the Ottawa Senators, 1-0.

Sidney Crosby scored the overtime winner with a power-play goal on a penalty he drew in the final seconds of regulation. The tally extended his point streak to 10 consecutive games, which is the longest active point streak in the league (8G-7A-15PTS). His tally also extended his home point streak to 13-straight games, which is the second-longest home point streak in the league (8G-11A-19PTS).

“Just a nice pass from (Erik Karlsson). He put it on a tee,” Crosby said. “When you’re that close and you have a look, I wanted to make good on it. So, it was a good play by him.”

Tristan Jarry got the start after being pulled in each of his last two outings, and responded with his first shutout of the year. The Penguins netminder was solid from start to finish, returning to the form he displayed after coming back from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, when Jarry went on a 4-0-1 run.

“Obviously the last two, I think I’d like to have back. Being pulled is never easy. But just being able to play today and have the game that I did, I think that shows resiliency and to just keep going with that,” Jarry said. “I think to be able to get that and just to be able to climb, it’s good. It’s good for me and I think it’s good for the team just to play that way and be able to shut a game out like that.”